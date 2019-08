This content was published on August 25, 2019 11:00 AM

If you have been to Switzerland, you may have admired beautiful Lake Geneva. But what lies beneath the lake? And is it warming up?

This article is part of a series about researchers from around the world who study things unique to Switzerland. Know someone we should profile? Tell us by sending us an e-mail at english@swissinfo.ch. (swissinfo.ch)

We talk to an Australian scientist who conducts research on this iconic lake.

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunesexternal link to ensure that you don’t miss the next one.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram