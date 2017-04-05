Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

A defibrillator on a bus in Davos

Every second counts when someone has a heart attack. A new Swiss app, First Responder, aims to save lives by locating the nearest medically trained volunteer who can then rush to the person in need and administer first aid.

