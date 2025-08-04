您是移民到瑞士的吗？请谈谈您的经历。
两年半前，我和 9 岁的女儿因工作关系搬到了瑞士，我非常喜欢这个国家！瑞士有很多值得一去的地方，每个季节都有不同的活动......融入当地人很容易，我们尽可能说德语。
I got relocated to Switzerland with work 2 and a half years ago with my than 9 year old daughter and absolutely love it.__The system works, public transport couldn’t be better and the country is beautiful! So many things to do and visit and we have activities for every season…Integrating with the locals was easy and we try to speak German whenever possible.
两年前，我和女友（瑞士人）搬到了瑞士。起初，我发现瑞士的就业市场比我在德国/卢森堡时要困难一些，但后来我在搬家前找到了一份工作。到目前为止，我在这里过得很开心。这里的工资很高，一切都 "行得通"，当然，这个国家也很美丽。当然，某些方面还有待改进，但这在任何地方都是一样的。
Ich bin vor 2 Jahren mit meiner Freundin in die Schweiz gezogen (die Schweizerin ist). Den Jobmarkt fand ich anfänglich etwas schwieriger als ich es in Deutschland/Luxemburg gewöhnt war, habe dann aber dennoch vor Umzug bereits einen Job gefunden. Ich bin bisher sehr zufrieden hier. Die Löhne sind gut, Dinge "funktionieren einfach" und das Land ist natürlich wunderschön. Klar gewisse Dinge könnten verbessert werden aber das ist ja überall so.
1973 年，在另一个动荡的年代，我来到罗曼迪学习法语，在那里呆了一年，后来因为遇到了很多机会，我开始教英语，然后又从事了其他各种职业......我再也没有回头。____ 是的，从一个自己熟悉的舒适、安全的地方来到一个新的地方，挑战我们超越 "已知和可控 "的范围，去发现 "他人 "是如何看待我们的世界的，起初总是非常困难的。
I came to Romandie to study French in 1973, another troubled time, for a year and ended up teaching English then a variety of other professions due to the many opportunities I encountered ... and never looked back. ____Yes, it is always quite difficult at first to go from a comfortable, secure place one understands to a new one that challenges us to go beyond the "known and controlled" to discover how "others" see our world
相对于所提供的质量，这里的一切都贵得不成比例。社会给人的感觉是过度管制和限制--总是 "不、不、不"。虽然可以赚取更高的收入，但生活成本也同样膨胀，导致生活质量得不到真正的改善。大多数城市和乡镇都非常沉闷，没有什么活力和激情可言。能吃到的美食极其有限，但价格却高得离谱，质量却差强人意。歧视不仅普遍存在，而且还被公开容忍，因为在这个国家，歧视不被视为犯罪。这里的冬天过于漫长，医疗保健和住房在经济上都难以为继。____2025 这将是我在这里的最后一年--我再也没有兴趣留下来了。
Everything here is disproportionately expensive relative to the quality offered. The society feels overly regulated and restrictive — a constant “no, no, no.” While it’s possible to earn a higher income, the cost of living is equally inflated, resulting in no real improvement in quality of life. Most cities and towns are seriously dull, with little to offer in terms of vibrancy or excitement. Access to good food is extremely limited, yet prices remain unjustifiably high for subpar quality. Discrimination is not only widespread but also publicly tolerated, as it is not treated as a crime in this country. The winters are excessively long, and both healthcare and housing are financially unsustainable.____2025 will be my final year here — I no longer have any interest in staying.
哇！在 25 年前移民并成为瑞士人之后，我发现您的所有评论都与我的观点完全相反。我在美国长大，在法国生活了多年，我觉得这里的生活质量非常高。但这里不是天堂，任何国家都不是。妇女的权利和平等低于标准，是的，各种歧视都存在（和其他地方一样），包括年龄歧视。
wow! after immigrating 25 years ago and becoming Swiss as well, I find all of your comments as entirely polar opposite to what I'd share. literally the opposite of every comment I would share as my perspective and its why i became Swiss and will never leave. Having grown up in the US and spent years in France, I feel we have an incredibly high quality of life here. But it isn't paradise, not is any country. Women's rights and equity are below par and yes, descrimination of all kinds exists (as elsewhere), including age..
我从 2016 年开始以德国人的身份在瑞士生活，我的伴侣（医生）后来也加入了我的行列。我们的两个孩子在这里出生，现在在瑞士（他们的祖国）成长。____ 现在，我作为DocsGoSwiss的自雇外籍建筑师，将我的知识传授给那些希望在瑞士生活和工作的医生。根据我的经验，瑞士的文化入职培训是确保医生及其家人从第一天起就有家的感觉、了解瑞士文化并学会生活的关键，从而为理解和融入瑞士奠定基础。由于德国和瑞士的雇主往往轻视这个问题，因此很快就会产生误解。这些都为再次离开瑞士埋下了隐患。
Seit 2016 lebe ich als Deutscher in der Schweiz - meine Partnerin (Ärztin) ist später nachgekommen. Und so sind inzwischen unsere beiden Kinder hier geboren und wachsen in der Schweiz auf - ihrer Heimat. ____Mein Wissen gebe ich inzwischen als Selbstständiger Auswander-Architekt von DocsGoSwiss an Ärzte und Ärztinen weiter, welche in der Schweiz Leben und Arbeiten wollen. Denn so meine Erfahrung, ist das kulturelle Onboarding in der Schweiz ein Schlüssel dafür, dass sich die Ärzte/Ärztinnen und ihre Familien vom ersten Tag wohl fühlen, die Kultur verstehen und leben lernen und damit die Basis für Verständnis und Integrations. Da dieses Thema von Deutschen und Schweizer Arbeitgebern oft unterschätzt wird, entstehen schnell Missverständnisse. Diese sind die Saat für den Gedanken, die Schweiz wieder zu verlassen.
我们在这里住了几年，从未想过要留下来。___瑞士实在太贵了，在金钱方面是个 "泡沫"。___没有人（外国人）能负担得起退休后的生活，甚至瑞士人也做不到。我们在社会部门工作。___我们只是想要一个生活美好的环境。__我们努力工作，支付一切费用，包括 AHV、医疗保险、房租......像其他人（瑞士人）一样。我们和这个国家的其他人（瑞士人）一样，但我们要对没有经济适用房的事实负责，我们还要对其他一切负责。我们原本想多待一段时间，但我们现在决定，我们不想再当鞭子，不想再离开这个国家了......不是因为这里不适合居住，而是因为我们的贡献根本得不到尊重。___我想说清楚，这不是关于所有人和所有事。___穆特......如果他们不想要我们......好吧......__我们在拖车上没有房子或公寓，以免给瑞士的建设造成负担......__祝瑞士人在没有外国工人的情况下解决他们的问题。__我是很认真的。____ 一个德国移民，然后是一个移民。
Wir leben seit ein paar Jahren hier und hatten tatsächlich nie vor hier zu bleiben.__Die Schweiz ist schlicht zu teuer und eine "Bubble", was Geld betrifft..__Das kann sich kein (Ausländer) im Alter leisten..nicht mal die Schweizer bekommen das hin.__Da ich selbst schon früher hier gewohnt habe und die schweizer Mentalität nie ganz verstanden habe, stand das auch anderweitig nie zur Debatte.__Um Spekulationen vorzugreifen :__Es ging uns nie nur um Geld oder sonstige Geldwerte Vergünstigungen.__Wir arbeiten im Sozialbereich .__Wir wollten schlicht ein lebenswertes Umfeld.__Leider ist es so, daß man als Ausländer ( und hier ist es egal von woher) grundsätzlich Diskriminierung ausgesetzt ist.__Wir sind hier gefühlt an allem Schuld, was nicht funktioniert.__Wir arbeiten viel und bezahlen alles incl der AHV, Krankenversicherung, Miete..was auch immer.. genauso wie jeder andere (Schweizer) in diesem Land auch, werden aber dafür verantwortlich gemacht, daß keine Wohnungen da sind, die bezahlbar wären und auch sonst sind wir an allem Schuld.__Wir wollten ursprünglich länger bleiben, haben aber jetzt beschlossen, daß wir keine Lust mehr haben der Prügelknabe zu sein und das Land wieder zu verlassen...__Nicht, weil es hier nicht schön, oder lebenswert wäre, sondern, weil der Respekt vor unserem Beitrag schlicht nicht vorhanden ist.__Ich möchte ganz klar verstanden wissen, daß das durchaus nicht jeden und alles betrifft.__Aber.. wenn wir nicht erwünscht sind... OK..__Wir haben eben kein Haus oder eine Wohnung an der Anhängerkupplung, um das schweizer Konstrukt ja nicht zu belasten..__Viel Glück den Schweizern beim lösen Ihrer Probleme ohne ausländische Arbeitnehmer.__Und das meine ich völlig ernst.____Ein deutscher Zu- und wieder Abwanderer.
将近 20 年前，我在学徒期满后，因为一份意外的工作机会，直接移民到了德国。最初几年，工资很低，生存非常困难。如今，我在瑞士人不愿意干的行业（夜班、铁路建设）工作，而且工资很高。___政府部门的工作迅速而高效，我看到我的税收得到了很好的投资--这一点与德国不同。瑞士人非常友好，人际关系融洽，比德国人更友好。___我对目前与欧盟的和解持批评态度，我认为这将以灾难告终。 布鲁塞尔的集中管理也会毁了瑞士，迫切需要完全脱钩，以保护我们作为公民的权利。___我能否在瑞士度过退休生活取决于我的养老金和明天的政治决定。回到德国对我来说不是一个选项；方案 B 设想在东南亚退休。
Ich bin vor knapp 20 Jahren direkt nach der Lehre in Deutschland spontan, auf Grund eines unerwarteten Jobangebote eingewandert. Die ersten Jahre war es sehr schwer mit einem tiefen Salär zu überleben. __Jetzt arbeite ich in einer Branche in der Schweizer nicht arbeiten wollen(Nachtschicht, Gleisbau) und werde gut bezahlt.__Die Behörden arbeiten schnell und effektiv und ich sehe, dass meine Steuern gut investiert werden - im Gegensatz zu Deutschland. __Die Schweizer sind sehr freundlich und zwischen menschliche Beziehungen herzlich, mehr so als in Deutschland.__Kritisch sehe ich die derzeitige Annäherung an die EU, die aus meiner Sicht katastrophal enden wird. Die zentralistische Steuerung aus Brüssel wird auch die Schweiz ruinieren, eine vollständige Abkoppelung ist dringend nötig, um unsere bürgerlichen Rechte zu schützen.__Ob ich meine Rente in der Schweiz verbringen kann, bleibt fraglich und hängt von der Pension und den politischen Entscheidungen der Zukunft ab. Ein Verbleib hier im Lande wäre allerdings wünschenswert.__Eine Rückkehr nach Deutschland wird es für mich auf keinen Fall geben, es läuft im Szenario B auf den Lebensabend in Südost Asien hinaus.
经济学专业毕业后，我在伯尔尼地区申请了 80 多份工作。运气不好，一次面试都没有。我在英国申请了三份工作，三份都收到了邀请，并收到了两份工作邀请。于是我搬到了英国。在那里的 IT 部门工作了几年后，我再次尝试自己的运气。我通过一家隐藏求职者姓名的人力资源中介公司申请工作。宾果，我收到了十几份面试邀请，但没人要我。我继续工作，后来作为公司调动的一部分，我从伦敦搬到了瑞士。他们根据当地水平调整了我的薪水，所以我现在在苏黎世地区的奢侈生活中畅游。这里的工资很高，很干净，风景优美，通往其他国家的交通也非常便利。我没有什么可抱怨的。与英国相比，这里的生活水平有所提高。我有欧盟 B 类居留证。总而言之，我认为即使在IT行业，如果你是有色人种，也很难找到工作。瑞士人友善有礼，但他们会礼貌地拒绝你。我发现，在我所在的公司，在其他部门，如果你是白人、基督徒、有类似的文化背景，并且来自德国或法国，那么你会更容易在瑞士找到工作。如果你的名字听起来不像欧洲人，而且皮肤较黑，很抱歉，你将很难找到工作。不过，我很欣赏瑞士人在这方面的严谨态度，否则就会出现像法国或德国某些地区那样的情况。苏黎世的某些地区已经很混乱了，尤其是火车站周围。人们试图贩卖毒品，在公共场所酗酒，街道脏乱不堪，等等，而且几乎看不到瑞士人。大部分地区都是来自阿富汗、厄立特里亚、乌克兰、叙利亚等国的新难民。毫无疑问，这些国家有很多好人，但也有很多人不适应瑞士的法律和规则，作为瑞士人欢迎的 "需要安全保障的人"，他们使其他人的生活更不安全。我认为这正是政府需要努力的地方，但对于其他人来说，一切都很好，我很高兴能在这里生活，并作为一名好公民在税收方面为社会做出贡献。
After finishing my Bachelors degree in Economics, I applied for over 80 jobs in the region Bern. No luck, no single interviews. I apply for 3 positions in England, got invited for all three and got two job offers. So I moved to England. After working there for several years in IT sector, tried my luck again. I applied from a HR broker who hides the names when applying. Bingo, I got about a dozen invitations for interviews but no one took me. I continued my job and later relocated to Switzerland from London through company transfer. They adjusted by salary to local level, so Im now swimming in Luxury in Zurich area. Payment is great, its clean, beautiful and access to other countries is really great. I have nothing to complain at all. Life standard has grown in comparison to UK. I have an EU B Permit. __All in all, I would say, even in IT sector, if you are a coloured person, you will have lots of difficulties getting a place. Swiss are friendly and polite people but they reject you politely. I can see in my company in other departments, if you are white, christian and have similar cultures and come from Germany or France, it will be easier for you to get a job in Switzerland. If you have non-European sounding name, have darker skin, sorry to say this but it will be very hard for you. Still, I like the fact that the Swiss are rigid in this case, otherwise we will have a situation like in France or some part of Germany here. Some part of Zurich are already chaotic, specially around the train station. People trying to sell drugs, rough drinking in public area, dirty streets etc. and you barely see any Swiss. Most areas are covered by recent refugees from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Ukraine, Syria etc. No doubt that there are many nice people from these countries but there are also many who do not adapt to Swiss law and rules and as a person who were welcomed by the Swiss as " those who need safety", they are making other peoples lives less safer. I think, this is the area where the government has lot to work on but everything else, its perfect and im happy to be here and contributing to the society in terms of tax and as a good citizen.
我大约 16 年前来到瑞士，现在从事公共行政工作。显示瑞士公务员国籍的图表主要是瑞士人，来自欧盟的雇员很少，来自其他国家的雇员就更少（就我而言）。____ 能有今天，我感到非常幸运，也非常自豪。瑞士是我的家，就像我的祖国一样。分属两个不同地方的感觉很奇怪，但也很有成就感，但这并不意味着很容易。____ 作为一个试图融入社会的移民，你永远是孤独的，因为你永远是一群瑞士人中的移民。你会错过某些线索、某些笑话、某些语境、某些表达方式等等。德语也无济于事。是的，我们可以是高素质人才，但有时这在瑞士完全没有意义，这可能会令人沮丧。我完全理解那些离开瑞士的移民。____ 另一方面，如果你是一群移民中的移民，你将始终有一个共同点：每个人都是移民。你并不那么孤独，但你可能会错过探索和了解丰富多彩、引人入胜的文化的机会。呆在移民圈子里很好，也很舒服。比起德语，我更喜欢英语一千倍。但走出舒适区也是一种奇妙的体验。发现瑞士是一种非凡的体验。这就是为什么我也理解那些留下来的移民。____ 融合是困难的，需要不断努力，但只要有时间和耐心，这一切都是值得的。
I came to Switzerland around 16 years ago, and nowadays, I work in public administration. The graph showing the nationality of public servants in Switzerland was predominantly Swiss, with very few employees from EU, and even less from other countries (my case). ____I feel very lucky to be where I am today, and also very proud. Switzerland is my home, as much as my country of origin. It's weird belonging to two different places, but also rewarding, which doesn't mean easy. ____As an immigrant trying to integrate, you will always be alone, in the sense that you will always be the immigrant in a group of Swiss nationals. You will miss certain cues, certain jokes, contexts, expressions, etc. German does not make anything easy, as well. And yes, we can be highly qualified, but that can sometimes mean absolutely nothing in Switzerland, which can be frustrating. I certainly understand the immigrants who leave.____On the other hand, if you're an immigrant in a group of immigrants, you will always have a common denominator: everyone is an immigrant. You're not so alone, but then you might miss chances to explore and understand a rich and intriguing culture. Staying in the immigrant bubble is great, and comfy. I prefer English a thousand times over German. But getting out of our comfort zone is also a fantastic experience. Discovering Switzerland is amazing. That's why I also understand the immigrants who stay.____Integration is hard, and a continuous effort, but with time and patience, it is absolutely worth it.
我从斯洛文尼亚搬到这里，现在从事 IT 工作。整个过程非常顺利，官僚主义最少，每个人都非常友好。____Je 能说一口流利的德语，我认为这对融入当地社会以及人们接受你的方式起到了重要作用。但我也会适应当地的风俗习惯--我认为作为外国人，你必须知道你是客人，你必须尊重你的主人。我认为这就是欧洲移民的主要问题：人们来自国外，却不融入社会，不尊重社会规范。____ 在斯洛文尼亚，我们常说要成为第二个瑞士，自从我在这里生活以来，我越来越认同这个目标--这里的人们彬彬有礼，一切都很干净，基础设施良好，公共服务真正为人民服务，等等。生活质量非常高。
I moved from Slovenia and work in IT. The process was very smooth, minimum bureaucracy, and everyone is super friendly. ____I speak fluent German so I think it plays a big part in the integration and how people accept you. But I also adapt to the local customs - I think as a foreigner you need to know you are a guest and you need to respect your host. I think this is the main problem with immigration in Europe - people come from abroad and do not integrate in the society and follow its norms. ____In Slovenia we always say we want to be the second Switzerland, and since living here I can only agree to that goal more and more - the people are polite, everything is clean, the infrastructure is good, the public services are really a service to the people etc. The quality of life is very high.
苏黎世州和楚格州在许可证、汽车登记和其他要求方面的政府服务形成了鲜明的对比。苏黎世州的官员待人和蔼可亲，这就是附加值的体现，而楚格州的官员则似乎大权在握。在与其他成绩优秀的移民讨论这个问题时，大家的共识似乎是楚格很小；就在二三十年前，它还是一个有着小村庄态度的农庄。为什么呢？瑞士公民可以获得英国永久居留权，而无需满足语言融入的要求。而在瑞士，英国公民却没有这种待遇。如果不能留住最优秀的人才，公司就无法具有竞争力。坦率地说，瑞士人由于继承了学徒制的传统，又缺乏毕业生经理人，因此竞争能力将越来越弱，而且存在着一种真正的危险，即公司将其劳动力转移到更容易获得顶尖人才的国家。
Having moved to Switzerland due to a being head hunted, one can say that in Government services to do with permits, car registration and other requirements, there is a stark contrast between the Kantons of Zurich and Zug. Whilst public servants in Zurich have been pleasant to deal with - an example of adding value, Zug on the other hand seems to have public servants that behave like they have power of people. When discussing this with other immigrant high achievers, the consensus seems to be do with the fact that Zug is small; only 20 - 30 years ago they were a farming village and the attitudes of small village.__.__It has also been noted that the agreement between the United Kingdom and Switzerland of 2019 (Brexit agreement), fails in its parity for Swiss citizens in the UK and British citizens in Switzerland. __.__Why? __.__Swiss citizens can obtain a permanent resident permit (indefinite leave to remain) in the UK, without the integration requirement of language. Which is not the case in Switzerland for British citizens.__.__Without being able to retain top talent, business cannot compete. Frankly, the Swiss, due to their legacy of the apprenticeship work approach and lack of phD qualified c suite will increasingly not be able to compete and there is the real danger of businesses shifting workforce to countries where the high education talent is more accessible.__.__Smile, shake your head and wait is not a long term strategy in todays world.
我是西班牙人，三岁时来到瑞士。我在瑞士法语区完成了所有学业。其他的我一无所知：我已经在这里生活了 37 年。____ 但我被告知，要获得瑞士国籍，我必须通过复杂的行政程序并支付一大笔钱。老实说，这让我很苦恼。____ 像许多其他欧盟国家的公民一样，他们 90% 以上的时间都在瑞士度过，因此在欧洲其他地方退休的想法似乎非常合乎逻辑。我们并不觉得瑞士联邦想把我们留在这里。____ 很明显，这种感觉与生活经验无关，生活经验很好。这只是这个美丽国家的另一个行政荒唐。
D’origine espagnole, je suis arrivé en Suisse à l’âge de trois ans. J’ai fait toute ma scolarité en Suisse romande. Je ne connais rien d’autre : cela fait maintenant 37 ans que je vis ici.____Pourtant, on me dit que pour obtenir la nationalité suisse, je dois suivre une procédure administrative lourde et payer une somme conséquente. Honnêtement, c’est vexant.____Comme beaucoup d’autres ressortissants de l’UE qui ont passé plus de 90 % de leur vie en Suisse, l’idée de prendre ma retraite ailleurs en Europe semble finalement assez logique. On n’a pas vraiment l’impression que la Confédération ait envie de nous garder.____Évidemment, ce ressenti n’a rien à voir avec l’expérience de vie, qui est excellente. C’est juste une absurdité administrative de plus dans ce beau pays.
"我们并不觉得联邦想把我们留在这里。问题出在 Kantons，更具体地说是州移民局的工作人员身上。我注意到，大多数工作人员都没有接受过高等教育，比如硕士或博士学位，因此他们的行为就像'共产主义者'一样，享受着他们对公众所拥有的权力。我有一个西班牙朋友，持有西班牙护照后，我了解到，你几乎可以在任何一个拉美国家生活，并在 1 年（阿根廷）至 5 年（智利）后获得护照。更重要的是，西班牙护照持有者可以免签进入许多其他国家。我的朋友计划明年拿到 C 类居留许可，然后搁置四年，拿到智利和英国护照（他有一个智利女友和一个英国伴侣）。然后他将返回瑞士工作，并最终申请瑞士护照。正如安德鲁-亨德森所说："去待遇最好的地方"。
"We don't really get the impression that the Confederation wants to keep us here”__.__I would argue the confederation does. The issue is with the Kantons and more specifically the staff within the State migration services. I have noted that most of the staff do not have a higher education, such as a masters or PhD and therefore fall into the trap of behaving like ‘communists’; enjoying having power over the public. __.__I have a Spanish friend and with a Spanish passport, I learned that one can live in almost any latin American country and obtain their passport after 1 (Argentina) to 5 years (Chile). In addition, the Spanish passport holder has visa-free access to is more. My friend plans to get his C permit next year, then put it on hold for four years, get his Chilean and UK passports (he has Chilean girlfriend and IDLTR in UK). He will then return to CH to work and possibly apply for Swiss passport down the road.__.__As Andrew Henderson says; “Go where you are treated best”.
对我来说也是如此；当我要求成为瑞士人时，我被收取了 10000 瑞士法郎的费用；退休后，我只花了 300 瑞士法郎；瑞士和金钱之间发生了一段美丽的爱情故事。
POUR MOI CE FUT LA MEME CHOSE;QUAND J'AI DEMANDE A ETRE SUISSE ONT M'AS RECLAME 10000 SFR;A MA RETRAITE CELA M'AS COUTE 300sfr;LA SUISSE ET L'ARGENT UNE HISTOIRE D'AMOUR VICIEUSE
大多数人没有意识到，入籍需要满足一定的标准，并通过申请人居住的市镇和州提出申请。____，这就是区别所在。入籍规则并非由联邦政府制定
Most don't realise that naturalisation involves fulfilling certain criteria and applying through the commune (municipality) and canton where the applicant resides. ____Therein lies the difference. It is not the federal administration that sets naturalisation rules
我爱这里的人民和这个美丽、干净的小国。公共服务非常好。我这辈子从没享受过这么好的待遇。我真的很感动。我预约办理护照，一切都提前办好了，超出了我的预期。每次与政府部门联系，我都能得到优质的服务。我正在学习语言并成为一名护理助理，这既快捷又高效。我可以找到工作并谋生。三个月后，我开始工作，至今已干了四年。
J'aime les gens et ce petit pays magnifique et propre. Les services publics sont excellents. Je n'ai jamais été aussi bien traitée de ma vie. Je suis vraiment impressionnée. J'ai pris rendez-vous pour obtenir un passeport et tout a été réglé avant l'heure prévue, dépassant toutes mes attentes. Chaque fois que je contacte les autorités, je reçois un excellent service. J'étudie la langue et je suis en train de devenir aide-soignante, ce qui est efficace et rapide. Je peux trouver du travail et gagner ma vie. Après trois mois, j'ai commencé à travailler et je continue depuis quatre ans.
J'ai immigré en Suisse à la fin de l'année 2022 avec ma femme, qui a grandi ici, et mes quatre enfants. Nous avions acheté une vieille maison de famille dans un petit village... rendu possible en partie par la générosité de mon beau-père et la plupart de nos économies de toute une vie. L'idée initiale était de garder la maison dans la famille et de la louer comme maison de vacances pour payer les dépenses, ainsi que pour avoir un endroit où séjourner lorsque nous venions en vacances. Ma femme a vécu heureuse dans le Midwest américain pendant 16 ans, où nous avons construit une maison et fondé notre famille. Pour de nombreuses raisons, nous avons décidé que le moment était venu de vendre notre maison aux États-Unis et de nous installer en Suisse. L'une des principales raisons était d'être proche de son père, qui prenait de l'âge et avait des problèmes de mémoire. Les autres raisons étaient d'exposer les enfants à la culture de ma femme, d'investir dans la patrie de ma femme par le biais de la communauté, de l'église et de l'engagement culturel, et tout simplement de profiter de la vie rurale suisse ! Nous avons passé 11 semaines en Suisse en tant que vacances de rattrapage et nous avons été convaincus que nous devions nous installer en Suisse. Comme pour la plupart des changements de vie, il y a eu la période de lune de miel.... Tout était mieux en Suisse ! Nous pouvions donner à nos enfants beaucoup plus de liberté pour sortir et se promener, la qualité de la nourriture, de l'eau, du système de transport... Presque tout semblait supérieur à ce à quoi nous étions habitués. Les gens étaient amicaux et intéressés par notre histoire. Les gens nous ont aidés et encouragés dans notre lutte linguistique. Nous avons apprécié les vues époustouflantes qui s'offraient à nous à chaque virage en voiture et sur chaque sentier de randonnée. Nous avons été agréablement surpris par la nourriture abordable et de bonne qualité... il est vrai que nous ne faisions pas nos courses chez Coop 😊. On m'avait prévenu que les expériences interculturelles s'accompagnent généralement d'une vision extrêmement positive du nouveau pays et d'une critique sévère du pays d'origine, et qu'avec le temps, la situation s'inverserait. Je dirais que j'en ai fait l'expérience dans une certaine mesure. L'une des premières déceptions concernait l'expérience scolaire de nos enfants. Dans notre région, de nombreuses familles ukrainiennes sont venues s'installer dans les écoles et ont submergé le personnel enseignant. Lorsque nous sommes arrivés, le système scolaire avait conclu un contrat avec une école de langues située à une demi-heure de route. Nos enfants ont été immédiatement inscrits dans cette école au lieu de l'école locale. Quel est le problème ? C'est très bien, n'est-ce pas ? S'ils avaient testé nos enfants, ils auraient constaté que le fait que ma femme leur parle en suisse allemand depuis leur naissance leur a permis de bien comprendre la langue. Malheureusement, aucun test n'a été effectué et les enfants se sont retrouvés dans des classes d'allemand débutant avec des enfants qui n'avaient jamais entendu la langue. Nous essayions d'être de bons nouveaux arrivants et de ne pas causer de problèmes, et nous étions sûrs qu'au bout de quelques jours ou semaines, les professeurs verraient que les enfants n'avaient pas besoin de cette aide linguistique intensive. Malheureusement, ils ont continué et nos enfants se sont découragés. Nous avons finalement fait appel au directeur de l'école et avons obtenu un rendez-vous. Après une conversation intense expliquant la situation, il a donné la permission de laisser les enfants dans des classes normales pendant deux semaines et de laisser leurs professeurs normaux prendre la décision. Les enfants ne sont jamais retournés à l'école de langues, mais nous avons gagné la réputation d'Américains "je sais tout"... et nous fonctionnons toujours sous ce stigmate. Schade ! Mis à part les petits problèmes quotidiens des enfants, nous sommes en fait très satisfaits du système scolaire ici. J'apprécie particulièrement les programmes d'apprentissage et les possibilités d'explorer divers emplois lorsque les enfants seront plus âgés.____Nous avons été préparés à vivre de manière frugale au cours des premiers mois, le temps que je trouve un emploi et que nous établissions de nouveaux budgets et de nouvelles routines. Si les besoins quotidiens sont comparables à ceux des États-Unis, les services, eux, sont très chers. L'entretien des voitures, la plomberie et l'électricité coûtent beaucoup plus cher que ce à quoi j'étais habitué. Le carburant est de meilleure qualité mais aussi beaucoup plus cher... même avec l'inflation américaine. Vous payez pour TOUT ! Le parking, les toilettes, les activités scolaires obligatoires pour les enfants, les frais d'inscription, les frais de dossier, etc. Et il y a une règle pour TOUT ! Récemment, j'ai entendu dire que la Suisse avait été déclarée pays le plus libre. J'ai bien ri ! Aux États-Unis, surtout si vous vivez à la campagne, vous jouissez d'une véritable liberté. J'ai construit ma maison moi-même, avec une inspection obligatoire de la fosse septique. Tout le reste était à ma charge. J'ai créé mon entreprise avec mon frère en remplissant un seul formulaire auprès de l'État... gratuitement ! J'ai chassé sur mes propres terres avec ma fille qui a abattu légalement son premier cerf à l'âge de 11 ans. Nous avons scolarisé nos enfants à domicile parce que nous pensions que ma femme pouvait leur donner une éducation meilleure et plus complète que celle qu'ils recevraient à l'école publique. Nous avons conduit nos véhicules aussi longtemps que nous le souhaitions sans avoir besoin d'inspections. Aujourd'hui, la véritable liberté des États-Unis a son côté sombre, comme le monde entier est en train de le constater. Sans la contrainte morale interne des principes judéo-chrétiens attendus par les fondateurs des États-Unis, cette véritable liberté s'est progressivement dirigée vers le chaos à mesure que le relativisme moral et le postmodernisme ont pris le contrôle de l'enseignement supérieur et des institutions gouvernementales. Les règles strictes qui régissent la société suisse maintiennent tout le monde dans le droit chemin, à commencer par le groupe de jeu. J'apprécie cette société bien ordonnée, mais la vraie liberté dont je jouissais aux Etats-Unis me manque. ____C'est assez pour l'instant. En conclusion, j'ai quitté une grande maison avec ses avantages et ses inconvénients et j'ai trouvé une nouvelle maison avec les mêmes 🙂 La question est de savoir si je vais me concentrer sur ce qui est important pour moi. La question est de savoir si je vais me concentrer sur les aspects positifs ou négatifs. J'ai choisi de me concentrer sur les aspects positifs, sans pour autant nier les aspects négatifs. J'aimerais recevoir des commentaires constructifs sur ce que j'ai partagé, mais j'apprécierais que les "buntzlis" les gardent "constructifs"!😁
I immigrated to CH at the end of 2022 with my wife, who grew up here, and 4 children. We had purchased an old family home in a small village... made possible in part by the generosity of my father-in-law and most of our life's savings. The initial idea was to keep the house in the family and rent it out as a holiday home to pay for the expenses, as well as to have a place to stay when we would come on vacation. My wife lived happily in the US Midwest for 16 years where we built a house and began our family. For many reasons we decided it was a good time to sell out in the US and move to CH. One of the main reasons was to be near to her dad as he was getting older and having memory issues. Supporting reasons were to expose the kids to my wife's culture, invest in my wife's homeland through community, church and cultural involvement and just enjoy rural, Swiss life! We spent 11 weeks living in CH as an extended covid make-up vacation and during that time became convinced that we should move to CH. As with most life changes there was the honeymoon period.... Everything was better in CH! We could allow our children much more freedom in being out and about, the quality of food, water, transportation system... Almost everything seemed superior to what we were used to. People were friendly and interested in our story. People were helpful and encouraging in the language struggle. We enjoyed the stunning views around every curve while driving and on every hiking trail. We were pleasantly surprised by the affordable and good quality food...granted, we weren't shopping at Coop 😊. I was warned that cross-cultural experiences usually experience this extremely positive view of the new country along with a harsh critic of the home country and that over time it would do a reversal. I would say that I have experienced this to some extent. One of the early disappointments had to do with our childrens school experience. Our region had experienced many Ukrainian families coming into the schools and overwhelming the teaching staff. By the time we arrived, the school system had worked out a contract with a language school half an hour away. Our kids were immediately enrolled in this school instead of the local school. So what's the big deal? This is great, right? Had they tested our children, they would have found that my wife's speaking to them in swiss German from birth had resulted in them understanding the language well. Unfortunately there was no test done and the kids were stuck in beginning German classes with kids who had never heard the language. We were trying to be good newcomers and not cause problems and we were sure that in a few days or weeks the teachers would surely see that the kids didn't need this intensive language help. Unfortunately they just continued on and our kids were becoming very discouraged. We finally appealed to the School superintendent and got a meeting. After an intense conversation explaining the situation he gave permission to let the kids be in normal classes for two weeks and let there normal teachers make the call. The kids never returned to the language school but we earned the reputation of the "know-it-all" Americans...and we are still operating under this stigma. Schade! Other than the normal little everyday kid issues, we're actually very happy with the school system here. I especially appreciate the apprenticeship programs and "snooper" opportunities to explore diverse jobs as the kids get older.____We were prepared to live frugally in the first months as I found employment and we worked out new budgets and routines. While everyday needs are on par with the US, services I have found to be very expensive. Car maintenance, plumbing and electric costs are much higher than what I was used to. Fuel is higher quality but also much more expensive...even with US inflation. You pay for EVERYTHING! Parking, WC, kids School activities that are obligatory, entry fees, filing fees, etc. And there's a rule for EVERYTHING! Recently I heard that CH was declared the country with the most freedom. I laughed! In the US, especially if you live rural, you have true freedom. I built my house myself with one obligatory inspection of the septic system. Everything else was on me. I started my business with my brother with filing one form with the state...free! I hunted on my own land with my daughter who legally shot her first deer at 11 years old. We homeschooled our children because we felt my wife could give them a better, more well rounded education than they would get in public school. We drove our vehicles as long as we wanted without needing inspections. Now, the true freedom in the US has it's dark side as the whole world is seeing. Without the inner moral restraint of Judeo-Christian principles that was expected by the US founders, this true freedom has been steadily heading towards chaos as moral relativism and postmodernism have taken over higher education and government institutions. The strict rules that govern Swiss society keep everyone in line, starting in play group. I appreciate the well ordered society, but I miss the true freedom I enjoyed in the US. ____That's enough for now. In conclusion, I left a great home with it's advantages and disadvantages and have found a new home with the same 🙂. The question is, will I focus on the positives or the negatives? I'm choosing the positive as my focus while not denying that the negatives are there. I would love constructive feedback on what I've shared but would appreciate the "buntzlis" keeping it 'constructive'!😁
关于您孩子的学校教育......顺便说一句：__瑞士方言是一种方言，而不是一种语言。__瑞士宪法将几种语言列为官方语言：__德语、法语、意大利语和罗曼语。____ 没有提到 "瑞士德语 "一词。____ 我不明白为什么有人要把 Schwizer Dütsch "强加 "给您的孩子。__这就好比巴伐利亚语作为学校语言成为德语教育系统的一部分。__这不是目的。__如果您想学，那很好......但要强迫吗？__现在，我不得不承认，我真的什么都不懂。__亲切的问候。
Kleiner Hinweis zum Schulunterricht Ihrer Kinder..nur so am Rande :__Schwizer Dütsch ist ein Dialekt, keine Sprache.__In der schweizer Verfassung stehen mehrere Sprachen als Amtssprache:__Deutsch, Französisch, Italienisch und Räto-Romanisch.____Das "Schweizer Deutsch" wird nicht erwähnt.____Warum man Ihren Kindern schwizer Dütsch "aufzwingen" möchte, erschließt sich mir nicht.__Es wäre, als ob Bayerisch als Schulsprache Eingang ins Bildungssystem Deutschlands fände.__Nicht zielführend.__Wenn man das gerne lernen möchte ist das ja völlig in Ordnung..aber zwangsweise???__Nun aber..ich gebe ganz offen zu..ich verstehe viel nicht.__Kind regards.
感谢您的分享！你所说的一切都非常有道理。 如果有机会搬到瑞士，我愿意付出一切。您真是太幸运了。我是一个有着瑞士血统的美国人，但由于工作许可的严格规定、生活成本和后勤问题，我似乎不可能有机会搬家。我完全同意你对美国的看法。几年前我去过瑞士，在那里比在美国更有家的感觉。 我只是从未被一个地方如此强烈地吸引过。
Thank you for sharing this! Everything you said makes so much sense. I would give anything to have the chance to move to Switzerland. You're so very fortunate. I’m an American with Swiss roots, and it looks impossible for me to ever have the chance to move, with the strict rules for work permits and the cost of living and the logistics of it all. __I agree completely with what you said about the U.S. Freedom only works when there is also virtue. I visited Switzerland a few years ago, and felt more at home there than the U.S. I’m sure there is a honeymoon period though, like you said. I’ve just never been more strongly drawn to a place.
一个充满希望的国家，在这里一切皆有可能......这是我在葡萄牙度过的青少年时代对瑞士的印象...... ____ 11年前，我终于有机会来到这个美丽的国家，尽管我遇到了许多困难，但一切皆有可能，但也不乏坚韧......还有泪水。____ 后悔吗？一点也不后悔！今天，我拥有了在祖国从未想象过的生活水平。瑞士为我打开了大门，给了我一个未来，但我也做出了很多牺牲......____，当初我没有资格，现在我获得了健康方面的资格，我将继续追寻我的梦想，入籍也在我的计划之中。
Un pays d'espoir ou tout est possible...voila voici l'image que j'avais de la suisse, depuis mon adolescence au portugal...____J'ai eu finalment l'opportunité de venir dans ce beau pays il y a bientôt 11 ans, malgré les numereuses difficultés rencontrés, tout est possible, mais non sans résiliance... avec des larmes aussi.____Des regrets? Aucun! Aujourd'hui j'ai un niveau de vie que je n'avais jamais imaginé avoir dans mon pays natal. La suisse m'a ouvert les portes et ma donnée un avenir, non sans beaucoup des sacrifices...____Arrivée non qualifiée, aujourd'hui qualifiée dans la santé et je continue a presuivre mon rêve et oui la naturalisation est dans mes projets.
这就是金笼效应。需要说明的是，它对国内的人并不适用。谁知道为什么呢？顺从，意识形态？但在这个气候变化的时代，你也许应该重新考虑一下你的计划，因为气候不会改变它的计划，尽管人类一直在拖延。在此期间，对你们有好处，但要保持你们的欧洲身份。
C'est l'effet cage dorée. Juste une précision quand même cela ne fonctionne pas vraiment avec les personnes originaires du pays. Va savoir pourquoi ? Conformisme, idéologie ? Pourtant à l'heure du dérèglement climatique, il faudrait songer à revoir sa copie car le climat, lui par contre, va pas modifier ses plans et ceci en dépit de toutes les tergiversations humaines. En attendant, tant mieux pour vous mais garder votre identité Européenne.
在瑞士生活了将近 25 年之后，我觉得瑞士人对我的影响越来越大。我的缺点是，这里不接受我的教育，所以我必须从头开始，驾照也是如此。对我来说最有趣的是，我努力学习方言，遇到了一些人，他们觉得和我说德语很困难，尽管我会用他们的方言回答他们，而他们在德语方面也很吃力，但仅仅因为他们看到了一个外国人，他们就认为自己听不懂方言。
Living in Switzerland for almost 25years I would say thee swiss have grown on me.__The disadvantages I had is my education was not accepted here so I had to start from scratch the same thing was with my driver's license.__What really bothers me now that thee cross signs being removed from institutions.__On the other hand I really like the neatness and the public transport system , I like that you can leave your car outside your home and it is safe.__What is funny for me is tried to learn the dialect and meeting people they would struggle to speak German with me although I will answer in their dialect and they struggle with the German but just because they see a foreign person their assumptions will be that she doesn't understand the dialect.
我来自加纳，2000 年移民到瑞士。我早年的经历并不积极，但我认为这是因为我生活的地区还没有遇到过其他种族的人。瑞士是一个伟大的国家，但有时我觉得他们对很多事情都想得太多了。瑞士是个伟大的国家，但有时我觉得他们把很多事情想得太简单了。当某个地方发生灾难时，他们会花很多钱，但当他们自己的人民遇到经济困难时，他们却不会真正让他们的生活变得更容易。
I am from Ghana and migrated in 2000 to Switzerland.__My experience in the early years were not positive but I think it is because I live in an area which was not confronted with other race apart from theirs.__Since I learnt the language and of course not being a social case things are better.__They are still ignorant people around but I don't let it bother me much.__Switzerland is a great country but sometimes I think they overthink a lot of things.__They spent a lot of money when there's a catastrophe somewhere but they don't really make it easy for their own people when they are struggling financially.
复原之旅：从阿富汗到瑞士___我叫穆罕默德-阿尤布-阿尤比，是一名阿富汗医学专业人员。我在卫生、治理、计划和项目管理、政策制定、数据管理以及高级监测和评估方面拥有超过 18 年的经验，我毕生致力于改善他人的生活。我拥有喀布尔医科大学医学博士学位和日内瓦研究生院发展政策与实践（DPP）硕士学位--我获得这些资格是希望能为国家和全球发展做出重大贡献。__2022 年 12 月，阿富汗政府垮台后，在日益不安全的背景下，我做出了一个痛苦但必要的决定--离开我的国家。带着满怀的希望和对家庭的责任感，我移民到瑞士，为我的孩子们寻找安全、稳定和未来。目前，我和我的九口大家庭住在苏黎世，持有 B 类居留证，可以在这里合法生活。我立即开始注册我的文凭和资格证书，希望重新开始我的职业生涯。遗憾的是，这一路上并非没有障碍。语言障碍是一大挑战，使我很难与社会接触、申请工作或充分参与职业机会。瑞士就业市场竞争激烈，非常依赖流利的本国语言。尽管我致力于学习德语，并且已经报名参加了语言强化课程，但取得进步需要时间--而当你是一个大家庭的唯一供养者时，时间就是奢侈品。我还没有找到一个全面的融入计划来帮助难民和技术移民重新进入劳动力市场或与瑞士相关机构取得联系。这种支持的缺乏削弱了许多渴望为新社会做出贡献的专业人士的潜力。高昂的生活费用，加上缺乏可持续工作的机会，给像我一样渴望自主和尊严的新移民带来了巨大的压力。为专业人士量身定做的融入计划、更快地承认国际资格证书、与就业安置挂钩的语言支持以及考虑到家庭规模的财政政策，都会带来巨大的变化。我相信瑞士人的尊严、机会和公正的价值观。与此同时，我将继续学习、适应和捍卫自己的利益，不仅是为了我自己，也是为了所有像我一样拥有技能和梦想的人，他们应该有机会在自己的新国家茁壮成长。
My name is Muhammad Ayub Ayubi,and I am a professional M.D medical doctor from Afghanistan. With over 18 years of experience in healthcare, governance, program and project management, policy development, data management, and advanced monitoring and evaluation, I have dedicated my life to improving the lives of others. I hold a Doctor of Medicine degree from Kabul Medical University and a Master’s degree in Development Policies and Practices (DPP) from the Geneva Graduate Institute—qualifications I earned with the hope of contributing meaningfully to both national and global development.
In December 2022, after the collapse of the Afghan government and amid growing insecurity, I made the painful but necessary decision to leave my homeland. With a heart full of hope and a deep sense of responsibility toward my family, I immigrated to Switzerland—seeking safety, stability, and a future for my children. I currently reside in Zurich with my large family of nine, and hold a B Permit that allows me to live here legally.
Since arriving in Switzerland, I have taken active steps to integrate into society. I immediately began the process of registering my degrees and qualifications, hoping to resume my professional career. Unfortunately, this journey has not been without obstacles. The language barrier has proven to be a significant challenge, making it difficult to engage with the community, apply for jobs, or fully participate in professional opportunities.
Despite my qualifications and extensive experience, I have struggled to find employment in my field. Switzerland’s job market is competitive and highly dependent on fluency in national languages. While I am committed to learning German and have already enrolled in intensive language courses, progress takes time—and time is a luxury when you are the sole provider for a large family.
Another harsh reality I have encountered is the lack of institutional support for professional immigrants. I have yet to find a comprehensive integration program that assists skilled refugees and migrants in re-entering the workforce or connecting with relevant Swiss institutions. This absence of support undermines the potential of many professionals who are eager to contribute to their new society.
Financial assistance, while appreciated, does not adequately meet the needs of large families trying to rebuild their lives. The high cost of living, combined with the lack of access to sustainable work, puts immense pressure on newcomers like myself who are striving for self-reliance and dignity.
I believe that the Swiss system has the capacity—and the moral imperative—to do more. Tailored integration programs for professionals, faster recognition of international qualifications, language support tied to job placement, and financial policies that consider family size could make a significant difference.
My journey is not just one of survival; it is a journey of perseverance and hope. I believe in Switzerland’s values of human dignity, opportunity, and justice. I believe that one day I will return to my profession—not just for myself, but to give back to the country that gave me refuge.
Until then, I will continue to learn, adapt, and advocate—not only for myself but for the many others like me, whose skills and dreams deserve a chance to flourish in their new home.
你提出的要求。假设你需要一切来重新站起来，就像你在阿富汗的家乡一样。您将为社会和瑞士环境做出怎样的个人贡献？
Die Forderungen, die Sie stellen. Bekommt nicht mal ein Eidgenosse (Schweizer).__Nehmen wir mal an, all die Dinge, die Sie Benötigt hätten um wieder, Fuss zu fassen wie in der Heimat Afghanistan. Welcher Persönlicher Beitrag, hätten Sie Erbracht für die Schweizer Gesellschaft und Umwelt.
谢谢您的提问。期望新移民考虑自己的作用和对东道国的贡献是非常正确的。我非常重视责任、贡献和融合的原则。____ 首先，请允许我承认，任何社会都不欠个人自动的成功，但任何欢迎技术移民的社会都必须承认他们的潜力，并为他们提供切实可行的途径，让他们做出自己的贡献。____ 在阿富汗，我在医疗保健系统、治理和公共政策领域担任了 18 年的重要职务。我管理复杂的卫生项目，领导数据驱动的监测和评估行动，并为弱势群体制定可持续的循证卫生政策做出了贡献。这些都不仅仅是工作，而是在艰难环境中改善生活的贡献。____，如果我能够获得融入瑞士体系的有序机会--包括加速文凭认可、与专业工作相匹配的有针对性的语言培训，以及为外国培训专家量身定制的职业过渡计划--我将能够在抵达瑞士的第一年内为瑞士做出贡献。____以下是我能够--也打算--为瑞士社会做出的贡献：___-_医疗和公共卫生专业知识，可以加强社区卫生活动，特别是在服务不足或使用多种语言的人群中。___-_监测和评估技能，可以提高社会计划和公共服务的效率和影响。___-_跨文化技能和多语种交流，这在由多元化社区组成的与全球相连的瑞士是非常宝贵的。___-_ 强烈的职业道德、职业纪律和贡献的愿望，不仅是为了赚钱，也是为了回馈这个为我提供庇护的社会。____ 此外，我正在积极学习德语，适应当地的规范，不仅寻求就业机会，也寻求公民参与的机会。____ 这不是要求特权，而是要释放职业移民身上已经存在的潜力。融合是一个双向的过程。如果瑞士为有技能的新移民投资于包容性的结构，那么投资回报将是创新、多样性、更强大的社区和更健康的社会。____我不是要在这里再造一个阿富汗。我只是想把我的经验最好地用于丰富我的新国家。
Thank you for your thoughtful question. It is absolutely fair to expect newcomers to reflect on their role and contributions to their host country. I deeply value the principles of responsibility, contribution, and integration.____Let me start by acknowledging that no society owes individuals automatic success—but every society that welcomes skilled immigrants should recognize their potential and provide a realistic pathway for them to contribute.____In Afghanistan, I served for 18 years in critical roles across healthcare systems, governance, and public policy. I managed complex health programs, led data-driven monitoring and evaluation initiatives, and helped design sustainable, evidence-based health policies for vulnerable populations. These were not just jobs—they were contributions that improved lives under challenging conditions.____Had I been offered structured opportunities to integrate into the Swiss system—including fast-tracked credential recognition, targeted language training aligned with professional work, and job-bridging programs tailored for foreign-trained experts—I would have been able to contribute to Switzerland from the very first year of my arrival.____Here’s what I can—and intend—to offer to Swiss society:___•_Medical and public health expertise that can strengthen community health initiatives, especially in underserved or multilingual populations.___•_Monitoring and evaluation skills that can enhance the efficiency and impact of social programs and public services.___•_Intercultural competence and multilingual communication, which are invaluable in a globally connected Switzerland with diverse communities.___•_A strong work ethic, professional discipline, and a desire to contribute, not only to earn but to give back to the society that offered me refuge.____Additionally, I am actively learning the German language, adapting to local norms, and seeking opportunities not just for employment, but for civic participation.____This is not a matter of asking for privilege—it is a matter of unlocking the potential that already exists among professional immigrants. Integration is a two-way process. If Switzerland invests in inclusive structures for skilled newcomers, the return on that investment will be seen in innovation, diversity, stronger communities, and a healthier society.____I do not seek to recreate Afghanistan here. I seek to bring the best of my experience to enrich my new home.
我身边的一个人也有过类似的经历。在巴塞尔等待了漫长的岁月，直到他因为不想在瑞士做交易员而转向外面的世界。他从伊朗获得的医疗资格在德国得到了承认。这花了 4 个月的时间。在此之前，他已经学过德语。他收到了汉堡 Eppendorf 诊所的工作邀请，起始年薪约为 9 万欧元。他与妻子和孩子一起搬到了那里。正如他现在所说，那里的生活质量要好得多，对孩子们的帮助也非常好。更重要的是，那里的医生备受尊敬，人们也比其他地方更加开放和热情。今天，他在奥伯拉茨（6 年之后）说，这里的生活质量是最好的，他对在巴塞尔失去的时间感到遗憾。瑞士对欧盟以外的外国学历要求非常严格。对许多人来说，这是一条死胡同。因此，我们必须看看邻国是否有机会。我听说德国、荷兰和英国非常欢迎医疗保健专业人员。祝您好运。
A relative of mine had similar experience. Long waiting time , years and years in Basel until he looked outward as he didnt want to work as a shopkeeper in Switzerland. He had his medical qualifications from Iran recognised in Germany. It took 4 months. He already learned German before hand. He got a job offer from Eppendorf Clinic in Hamburg with around 90k Euros yearly pay in the beginning. He could move there with wife and children. Quality of life is much better as he says now and support for Children is fantastic. Most importantly, there is huge respect for doctors and the people are more open and welcoming than anywhere else. By now, he is Oberartz (after 6 years) and says that quality of life is at best and regrets the time wasted in Basel. Swiss are very rigid in terms of foreign qualifications outside of EU. It might be a dead end for many. So, look out if there are opportunities in the neighbouring countries. I heard, for medical professionals, Germany, Holland and UK are very welcoming. Good Luck.
我在瑞士的一个小镇生活了 13 年。我从葡萄牙来瑞士攻读博士学位，然后在瑞士找到了第一份工作。事实上，作为一名移民，我发现自己与瑞士的价值观是一致的，比如基于平等、自由但尊重、责任和结构的价值观。我可能并不总是赞同瑞士的所有价值观，尤其是那些在农村更为普遍的价值观，如性别平等。但总的来说，我打算尽快成为瑞士公民，因为我已经获得了瑞士公民的资格，并且无法想象在其他地方生活/工作。
I have lived in a Swiss city for the last 13 years. I originally come from Portugal for a PhD, but later found my first job in Switzerland. Effectively, I found myself as an immigrant aligned with Swiss values such as those based on equality, freedom but respect, duty and structure. I might not always align with all of Swiss values, specially the ones more prevalent in the country side, like for example gender. But overall am planning to become a citizen soon, since already qualifying for a while and can’t imagine myself living/working anywhere else.
四年前的今天（5 月 1 日），我的妻子因为工作原因搬到了这里，我在这一年的晚些时候半跟随她搬到了这里。 我之所以说 "半跟随"，是因为尽管我从 2024 年起就持有 B 类居留证，但我仍在英国工作，并将英国视为我的主要居住地。 当我们搬家时，我们希望在这里至少居住五年，虽然我妻子打算申请C类居留证，但我们都不希望瑞士成为我们的永久居住地。 在未来 5 到 10 年内，我们将在英国买房，那里将成为我们的主要居住地。 我们热爱瑞士，而且可能会继续在瑞士生活，这只是因为我妻子想在山里住一段时间，但瑞士不是我们的家，这也是我们经常听到外籍人士说的一句话。 尤其是那些来自英国、加拿大和美国等富裕国家的人。 我们认识的几乎所有来自这些国家的外籍人士/朋友/同事都打算回国，而他们来自塞尔维亚或巴西等目前较贫穷国家的朋友等则打算留下来。 这是我们的一个主要原因，我想这也是许多人回国的主要原因之一。
My wife moved here for work 4 years ago today (May 1) and I semi followed her later that year. I say 'semi followed' because whilst I have had a B permit since 2024 I still work in the UK and consider the UK to be my primary residence.
When we moved we wanted to do at least 5 years here and although my wife does plan to go for her C permit neither of us expect that Switzerland will become our permanent home. At some point in the next 5-10 years we will buy a home in the UK, which become our primary home.
There is much we both love about Switzerland and we will no doubt continue to spend time here, if only because my wife wants a place in the mountains, but it isn't home and that is something we hear a lot from expats. Especially those who come from wealthy countries, like the UK, Canada and US. Almost every expat/friend/colleague we know from these countries plans to return home, where as fiends etc from what are currently poorer countries, such as Serbia or Brazil etc plan to stay.
There are several reasons why we don't plan to stay permanently, but a major one is that its hard to become part of the community here, especially if you don't have children. That is for us a big one and I think its a major reason why many people return home.
