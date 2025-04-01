Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?
Many people who immigrate to Switzerland don’t settle here and leave again after some years.
Have you immigrated to Switzerland? What is your country of origin and what were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland?
Did you stay or move somewhere else again? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave? Let us know in the discussion below!
I am currently working on an article about this topic. Your contribution might be used for the article.
Love people and a small, beautiful, clean country. Public services are excellent. I have never been treated so well in my life. I am truly impressed. I made an appointment for passport services and it was completed before the scheduled time, exceeding all expectations. Every time I contact the government, I receive excellent service. I am studying the language and becoming a nurse assistant, which is effective and fast. I am able to find work and earn an income. After three months, I started working and have been doing so until now, for four years.
I immigrated to CH at the end of 2022 with my wife, who grew up here, and 4 children. We had purchased an old family home in a small village... made possible in part by the generosity of my father-in-law and most of our life's savings. The initial idea was to keep the house in the family and rent it out as a holiday home to pay for the expenses, as well as to have a place to stay when we would come on vacation. My wife lived happily in the US Midwest for 16 years where we built a house and began our family. For many reasons we decided it was a good time to sell out in the US and move to CH. One of the main reasons was to be near to her dad as he was getting older and having memory issues. Supporting reasons were to expose the kids to my wife's culture, invest in my wife's homeland through community, church and cultural involvement and just enjoy rural, Swiss life! We spent 11 weeks living in CH as an extended covid make-up vacation and during that time became convinced that we should move to CH. As with most life changes there was the honeymoon period.... Everything was better in CH! We could allow our children much more freedom in being out and about, the quality of food, water, transportation system... Almost everything seemed superior to what we were used to. People were friendly and interested in our story. People were helpful and encouraging in the language struggle. We enjoyed the stunning views around every curve while driving and on every hiking trail. We were pleasantly surprised by the affordable and good quality food...granted, we weren't shopping at Coop 😊. I was warned that cross-cultural experiences usually experience this extremely positive view of the new country along with a harsh critic of the home country and that over time it would do a reversal. I would say that I have experienced this to some extent. One of the early disappointments had to do with our childrens school experience. Our region had experienced many Ukrainian families coming into the schools and overwhelming the teaching staff. By the time we arrived, the school system had worked out a contract with a language school half an hour away. Our kids were immediately enrolled in this school instead of the local school. So what's the big deal? This is great, right? Had they tested our children, they would have found that my wife's speaking to them in swiss German from birth had resulted in them understanding the language well. Unfortunately there was no test done and the kids were stuck in beginning German classes with kids who had never heard the language. We were trying to be good newcomers and not cause problems and we were sure that in a few days or weeks the teachers would surely see that the kids didn't need this intensive language help. Unfortunately they just continued on and our kids were becoming very discouraged. We finally appealed to the School superintendent and got a meeting. After an intense conversation explaining the situation he gave permission to let the kids be in normal classes for two weeks and let there normal teachers make the call. The kids never returned to the language school but we earned the reputation of the "know-it-all" Americans...and we are still operating under this stigma. Schade! Other than the normal little everyday kid issues, we're actually very happy with the school system here. I especially appreciate the apprenticeship programs and "snooper" opportunities to explore diverse jobs as the kids get older.____We were prepared to live frugally in the first months as I found employment and we worked out new budgets and routines. While everyday needs are on par with the US, services I have found to be very expensive. Car maintenance, plumbing and electric costs are much higher than what I was used to. Fuel is higher quality but also much more expensive...even with US inflation. You pay for EVERYTHING! Parking, WC, kids School activities that are obligatory, entry fees, filing fees, etc. And there's a rule for EVERYTHING! Recently I heard that CH was declared the country with the most freedom. I laughed! In the US, especially if you live rural, you have true freedom. I built my house myself with one obligatory inspection of the septic system. Everything else was on me. I started my business with my brother with filing one form with the state...free! I hunted on my own land with my daughter who legally shot her first deer at 11 years old. We homeschooled our children because we felt my wife could give them a better, more well rounded education than they would get in public school. We drove our vehicles as long as we wanted without needing inspections. Now, the true freedom in the US has it's dark side as the whole world is seeing. Without the inner moral restraint of Judeo-Christian principles that was expected by the US founders, this true freedom has been steadily heading towards chaos as moral relativism and postmodernism have taken over higher education and government institutions. The strict rules that govern Swiss society keep everyone in line, starting in play group. I appreciate the well ordered society, but I miss the true freedom I enjoyed in the US. ____That's enough for now. In conclusion, I left a great home with it's advantages and disadvantages and have found a new home with the same 🙂. The question is, will I focus on the positives or the negatives? I'm choosing the positive as my focus while not denying that the negatives are there. I would love constructive feedback on what I've shared but would appreciate the "buntzlis" keeping it 'constructive'!😁
A country of hope, where everything is possible... that's the image I had of Switzerland, from my teenage years in Portugal... ____I finally had the opportunity to come to this beautiful country almost 11 years ago, despite the many difficulties I encountered, everything is possible, but not without resilience... and tears too.____Regrets? No regrets at all! Today I have a standard of living that I never imagined I would have in my native country. Switzerland opened the doors for me and gave me a future, but not without a lot of sacrifices... ____Arrived unqualified, now qualified in health and I'm continuing to follow my dream and yes, naturalisation is in my plans.
Un pays d'espoir ou tout est possible...voila voici l'image que j'avais de la suisse, depuis mon adolescence au portugal...____J'ai eu finalment l'opportunité de venir dans ce beau pays il y a bientôt 11 ans, malgré les numereuses difficultés rencontrés, tout est possible, mais non sans résiliance... avec des larmes aussi.____Des regrets? Aucun! Aujourd'hui j'ai un niveau de vie que je n'avais jamais imaginé avoir dans mon pays natal. La suisse m'a ouvert les portes et ma donnée un avenir, non sans beaucoup des sacrifices...____Arrivée non qualifiée, aujourd'hui qualifiée dans la santé et je continue a presuivre mon rêve et oui la naturalisation est dans mes projets.
It's the golden cage effect. Just a point of clarification though, it doesn't really work with people from the country. Who knows why? Conformity, ideology? But in this age of climate change, you might want to think about rethinking your plans, because the climate isn't going to change its plans, despite all the procrastination on the part of mankind. In the meantime, good for you, but keep your European identity.
C'est l'effet cage dorée. Juste une précision quand même cela ne fonctionne pas vraiment avec les personnes originaires du pays. Va savoir pourquoi ? Conformisme, idéologie ? Pourtant à l'heure du dérèglement climatique, il faudrait songer à revoir sa copie car le climat, lui par contre, va pas modifier ses plans et ceci en dépit de toutes les tergiversations humaines. En attendant, tant mieux pour vous mais garder votre identité Européenne.
Living in Switzerland for almost 25years I would say thee swiss have grown on me.__The disadvantages I had is my education was not accepted here so I had to start from scratch the same thing was with my driver's license.__What really bothers me now that thee cross signs being removed from institutions.__On the other hand I really like the neatness and the public transport system , I like that you can leave your car outside your home and it is safe.__What is funny for me is tried to learn the dialect and meeting people they would struggle to speak German with me although I will answer in their dialect and they struggle with the German but just because they see a foreign person their assumptions will be that she doesn't understand the dialect.
I am from Ghana and migrated in 2000 to Switzerland.__My experience in the early years were not positive but I think it is because I live in an area which was not confronted with other race apart from theirs.__Since I learnt the language and of course not being a social case things are better.__They are still ignorant people around but I don't let it bother me much.__Switzerland is a great country but sometimes I think they overthink a lot of things.__They spent a lot of money when there's a catastrophe somewhere but they don't really make it easy for their own people when they are struggling financially.
A Journey of Resilience: From Afghanistan to Switzerland
My name is Muhammad Ayub Ayubi,and I am a professional M.D medical doctor from Afghanistan. With over 18 years of experience in healthcare, governance, program and project management, policy development, data management, and advanced monitoring and evaluation, I have dedicated my life to improving the lives of others. I hold a Doctor of Medicine degree from Kabul Medical University and a Master’s degree in Development Policies and Practices (DPP) from the Geneva Graduate Institute—qualifications I earned with the hope of contributing meaningfully to both national and global development.
In December 2022, after the collapse of the Afghan government and amid growing insecurity, I made the painful but necessary decision to leave my homeland. With a heart full of hope and a deep sense of responsibility toward my family, I immigrated to Switzerland—seeking safety, stability, and a future for my children. I currently reside in Zurich with my large family of nine, and hold a B Permit that allows me to live here legally.
Since arriving in Switzerland, I have taken active steps to integrate into society. I immediately began the process of registering my degrees and qualifications, hoping to resume my professional career. Unfortunately, this journey has not been without obstacles. The language barrier has proven to be a significant challenge, making it difficult to engage with the community, apply for jobs, or fully participate in professional opportunities.
Despite my qualifications and extensive experience, I have struggled to find employment in my field. Switzerland’s job market is competitive and highly dependent on fluency in national languages. While I am committed to learning German and have already enrolled in intensive language courses, progress takes time—and time is a luxury when you are the sole provider for a large family.
Another harsh reality I have encountered is the lack of institutional support for professional immigrants. I have yet to find a comprehensive integration program that assists skilled refugees and migrants in re-entering the workforce or connecting with relevant Swiss institutions. This absence of support undermines the potential of many professionals who are eager to contribute to their new society.
Financial assistance, while appreciated, does not adequately meet the needs of large families trying to rebuild their lives. The high cost of living, combined with the lack of access to sustainable work, puts immense pressure on newcomers like myself who are striving for self-reliance and dignity.
I believe that the Swiss system has the capacity—and the moral imperative—to do more. Tailored integration programs for professionals, faster recognition of international qualifications, language support tied to job placement, and financial policies that consider family size could make a significant difference.
My journey is not just one of survival; it is a journey of perseverance and hope. I believe in Switzerland’s values of human dignity, opportunity, and justice. I believe that one day I will return to my profession—not just for myself, but to give back to the country that gave me refuge.
Until then, I will continue to learn, adapt, and advocate—not only for myself but for the many others like me, whose skills and dreams deserve a chance to flourish in their new home.
The demands you are making. Let's assume all the things you would have needed to regain a foothold like in your home country Afghanistan. What personal contribution would you have made to Swiss society and the environment?
Die Forderungen, die Sie stellen. Bekommt nicht mal ein Eidgenosse (Schweizer).__Nehmen wir mal an, all die Dinge, die Sie Benötigt hätten um wieder, Fuss zu fassen wie in der Heimat Afghanistan. Welcher Persönlicher Beitrag, hätten Sie Erbracht für die Schweizer Gesellschaft und Umwelt.
Thank you for your thoughtful question. It is absolutely fair to expect newcomers to reflect on their role and contributions to their host country. I deeply value the principles of responsibility, contribution, and integration.____Let me start by acknowledging that no society owes individuals automatic success—but every society that welcomes skilled immigrants should recognize their potential and provide a realistic pathway for them to contribute.____In Afghanistan, I served for 18 years in critical roles across healthcare systems, governance, and public policy. I managed complex health programs, led data-driven monitoring and evaluation initiatives, and helped design sustainable, evidence-based health policies for vulnerable populations. These were not just jobs—they were contributions that improved lives under challenging conditions.____Had I been offered structured opportunities to integrate into the Swiss system—including fast-tracked credential recognition, targeted language training aligned with professional work, and job-bridging programs tailored for foreign-trained experts—I would have been able to contribute to Switzerland from the very first year of my arrival.____Here’s what I can—and intend—to offer to Swiss society:___•_Medical and public health expertise that can strengthen community health initiatives, especially in underserved or multilingual populations.___•_Monitoring and evaluation skills that can enhance the efficiency and impact of social programs and public services.___•_Intercultural competence and multilingual communication, which are invaluable in a globally connected Switzerland with diverse communities.___•_A strong work ethic, professional discipline, and a desire to contribute, not only to earn but to give back to the society that offered me refuge.____Additionally, I am actively learning the German language, adapting to local norms, and seeking opportunities not just for employment, but for civic participation.____This is not a matter of asking for privilege—it is a matter of unlocking the potential that already exists among professional immigrants. Integration is a two-way process. If Switzerland invests in inclusive structures for skilled newcomers, the return on that investment will be seen in innovation, diversity, stronger communities, and a healthier society.____I do not seek to recreate Afghanistan here. I seek to bring the best of my experience to enrich my new home.
I have lived in a Swiss city for the last 13 years. I originally come from Portugal for a PhD, but later found my first job in Switzerland. Effectively, I found myself as an immigrant aligned with Swiss values such as those based on equality, freedom but respect, duty and structure. I might not always align with all of Swiss values, specially the ones more prevalent in the country side, like for example gender. But overall am planning to become a citizen soon, since already qualifying for a while and can’t imagine myself living/working anywhere else.
My wife moved here for work 4 years ago today (May 1) and I semi followed her later that year. I say 'semi followed' because whilst I have had a B permit since 2024 I still work in the UK and consider the UK to be my primary residence.
When we moved we wanted to do at least 5 years here and although my wife does plan to go for her C permit neither of us expect that Switzerland will become our permanent home. At some point in the next 5-10 years we will buy a home in the UK, which become our primary home.
There is much we both love about Switzerland and we will no doubt continue to spend time here, if only because my wife wants a place in the mountains, but it isn't home and that is something we hear a lot from expats. Especially those who come from wealthy countries, like the UK, Canada and US. Almost every expat/friend/colleague we know from these countries plans to return home, where as fiends etc from what are currently poorer countries, such as Serbia or Brazil etc plan to stay.
There are several reasons why we don't plan to stay permanently, but a major one is that its hard to become part of the community here, especially if you don't have children. That is for us a big one and I think its a major reason why many people return home.
When I first moved (for love), I thought a Western European country shouldn't be much different that the UK. But I'd never lived abroad. I was wrong. Money - great, scenery - great, transport - great, food - great, costs - you get used to it, people - not easy to integrate (it's difficult to quickly find friends except with other foreigners), private health - expensive but a small waiting list for treatment. Access for disabled - terrible (some of my friends are in wheelchairs). Illegal drugs, smoking, etc - terrible (a ban is a ban). Language - confusing. We learn German but the Swiss Germans don't like to speak it and expect Swiss German. But, when the love died I stayed - great job, social life. When I retire, I won't stay - too expensive, my ex-pat friends won't stay, plus I want to be closer to my UK family (to look after me in my old age - smile).
I've been in Switzerland for over 40 years. I've always admired the political and socio-cultural dynamics of CH and eventually decided to embrace Swiss citizenship, which I'm proud of.
I was born in Portugal and, of course, I'm very Latin, but I learnt a lot in Switzerland. Especially with regard to civic awareness, individual freedom of conscience and opinion, but also respect for the freedom and opinion of others. These are one of CH's greatest assets.
I have daughters and a son, grandsons and a granddaughter, and Switzerland will always be a safe haven for all of them in the event of a crisis, just as it has been for hundreds of years for thousands of migrants.
It's not easy, because CH has its own culture, which is original worldwide and can sometimes be a little rigid, but only those who don't want to integrate into Swiss society and those who can't understand the heart of Swiss society don't want to.
Estou na Suiça há mais de 40 anos. Fui desde sempre admirativo da dinamica politica e socio-cultural da CH e acabei por decidir de abraçar a cidadania Helvética, de que me orgulho.
Nasci em Portugal e claro, sou bastante latino, mas aprendi muito na Suica. Sobretudo no que diz respeito a consciencia cívica, liberdade individual, de consciencia e de opinião, mas respeito pela liberdade e pela opinião de outrem. São estas, uma das maiores riquezas da CH.
Tenho filhas e filho, e já netos e uma neta e a Suiça será sempre um país de salvaguarda para todos eles em caso de crise, como aliás assim tem sempre desde há centenas de anos para milhares de migrantes.
Não é facil, pois a CH tem uma cultura própria, original a nivel mundial e por vezes pode mostrar-se um pouco rigida, mas só não se integra na sociedade Helvética quem não quer e quem não consegue compreender o amago da sociedade Helvética.
I'm shocked at the lack of gender equality and the 19th century mindset here which assumes that women's place is at home, in the kitchen with the kids. I knew that Switzerland was the last country in Europe to grant voting rights to women but I didn't expect that now in 2025 both Swiss women & men (older than 40) resent women for not staying home but having professional ambitions. Swiss people seem to be proud of this segregation but surprisingly this reality isn't clearly communicated as part of the Swiss country banding. So when I'm reading articles like this, I burst into laughter because clearly this journalist hasn't done their research: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/life-aging/men-in-gender-equal-countries-feel-pressure-to-uphold-social-standing-swiss-study-finds/89203571 According to the Economist, Switzerland is on a par with Turkey for gender equality.
Hi Diana,
Thank you for your comment. The article you mentioned is what we call a "news in brief." As noted at the bottom of the article, it was originally written and fact-checked by the editorial team at the Keystone-SDA news agency. It was then translated into English using tools like DeepL, and briefly reviewed by a SWI swissinfo.ch journalist. The article also links to the original study for more detailed information.
This particular story only focuses on the results of a study by the University of Bern. However, we have written more in-depth articles on this topic, which you can find here:
- https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/workplace-switzerland/switzerland-leads-the-way-in-the-fight-against-unexplained-wage-gaps/82785211
- https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/life-aging/dialogue-gender-equality-international-women-day-do-women-have-equal-rights-in-switzerland/73417345
- https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/life-aging/why-traditional-family-gender-roles-are-slow-to-change-in-switzerland/79522474
- https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/life-aging/why-its-so-hard-to-be-a-working-woman-in-switzerland/89040071
Hope this helps!
Regarding your comment, could you share more about your experience in Switzerland? What do you believe are the key steps needed to support working women in the country?
Thank you,
SWI swissinfo.ch
Thank you Sara. At first I thought the article was written by AI because on the one hand it claimed that men feel less pressure to uphold certain standards in egalitarian countries, but then concluded that Swiss men feel pressed to uphold these standards, which implies that Switzerland is not an egalitarian country.
Some steps that could be taken to support working women here stem from employers aligning to the recruitment & labor rights that exist in virtually every other European country west of Russia, Azerbaijan, etc:
- stop asking women to put their age, marital status or nr of kids & their age in the CV. Get employers fined for asking these private questions in interviews.
- ask employers to include in their annual reporting the % of women aged between 25-35 that work for them. I suspect this group will be grossly underrepresented because many employers suspect women of these age of wanting to start a family so...why hire them in the 1st place?
- publish the salaries earned by men & females for the same job. A directive that requires just that will become law across the EU countries in 2026. Meanwhile, in Switzerland...
- make daycare available and affordable and stop shaming women for getting their kids to daycare. On the one hand quite a few Swiss want to cap the population at 10 Mil. On the other hand, fewer Swiss are having kids. Yet, somebody will have to take care of the increasingly large nr of people in altersheims and I don't see where will these young people come from. In the meantime, many of the women who have kids (foreign, at least) would like to work AND parent, because they've seen their grandma's and moms doing the same thing and being happy with this arrangement. But alas, this is so difficult to do in Switzerland unless you're super rich and can hire a full time nanny or pay an arm and a leg for daycare.
Hi Diana,
Thank you for your message. I can confirm that all journalistic content at SWI swissinfo.ch is created exclusively by humans. We use AI solely as a support tool in various areas, such as data analysis, translation (as in this case) and topic monitoring. Wherever AI has been used, we say so clearly.
The study we reported on found that in relatively gender-equal countries like Switzerland, the men interviewed “faced strong social norms that push them to maintain their gender’s higher social status”.
Thank you very much for sharing your ideas and insights.
All the best,
SWI swissinfo.ch
Not only the above post, but also some others that I have read are biased by very personal experiences and generalised.
I have visited 27 countries and lived in three different ones, and I can assure you that to make me leave Switzerland, a great force will be necessary. The country might be slightly conservative, but better that than the new nationalistic trend.
My grandfather left Shangnau for Brazil with his brother. Jacob Arthur Gerber stopped off in Rio de Janeiro and his brother went on to Argentina.
When I was 18, I travelled the other way and stayed there for 10 wonderful years. My first stay was in Lausanne to learn the language.
There was a bit of chaos when I arrived, I should have told the consulate but I didn't. I left with my Brazilian passport. I left with my Brazilian passport and arrived with my Swiss passport wanting to stay in Lausanne. Voila the chaos. They gave me an internal passport, which I loved because I hadn't told them I should have stayed in Bern, where my grandfather was from. But how to learn dialects.
What's more, my passport read: Green Eyes, Height 1.65 and they changed it to Brown Eyes, Height 1.63 ! I was astonished but I love what I've got right, even though I've shrunk two centimetres.
And that's how I understood the Swiss! So: in order to stay there, I had to have accommodation, be studying and deposit twenty-two thousand Swiss francs in an account. I was so shocked that I thought: - Play the game! In one day, school, accommodation and opening an account, I rang my father and asked for the transfer. It was 5.45 and I arrived with all my documents, finally receiving my internal passport, which in 1983 was bigger than the red passport.
I loved the idea that if you want to move, you have to give notice. You have to be able to stay where you are and prove it. Being in Switzerland was just a stopover, as I was going to learn French to study Fine Arts in Paris. But the peace, the buses in seconds, the education .... made me too lazy to leave and I switched to Hotel Management at the Geneva school.
It was the best time of my life and today I think deeply that I would have loved to have been there with my children, all of whom have citizenship. But when I returned to Brazil and opened my company, I realised that a lot had to be saved for this project and I didn't do it.
So I'm a fan, a hyper fan of this nation!
Meu avô partiu de Shangnau para o Brasil com seu irmão. Jacob Arthur Gerber parou no Rio de Janeiro e seu irmão seguiu para Argentina.
Quando tinha 18 anos fiz o caminho inverso e lá fiquei por 10 anos e foram maravilhosos. Primeira estadia Lausanne, para aprender o idioma.
Prontamente um pequeno caos ao chegar, deveria ter avisado o consulado e não o fiz. Sai com o passaporte Brasileiro e cheguei com o Suíço querendo ficar em Lausanne. Voila o caos. Me deram um passaporte interno, que adorei, pois como não avisei deveria ficar em Bern, de onde meu avô era. Mas como aprender dialetos.
No mais, em meu passaporte estava: Olhos Verdes, Altura 1.65 e eles mudaram para olhos Marrons, Altura 1.63 ! Eu fiquei estupefata mas amo o que correto, apesar de ter encolhido dois centímetros .
E foi assim o entender Suíços ! Então : Para ficar lá tinha ainda que ter moradia, estar estudando e depositar vinte e dois mil francos suíços em uma conta. Fiquei tão chocada que pensei : - Fazer o jogo ! Em um dia, escola, moradia e abertura de conta ligando para meu pai e pedindo a transferência. Eram 5: 45 e cheguei com todos os documentos recebendo, finalmente o meu passaporte interno que era, em 1983, maior que o passaporte vermelho.
Adorei a ideia de que para mudar de lugar avisamos. Que devemos ter como nos manter onde estamos e provar isso. O estar na Suíça era de passagem pois aprenderia o Frances para fazer Belas Artes em Paris. Mas a paz, os ônibus nos segundos, a educação .... me deu preguiça de partir e mudei para Hotelaria na escola de Genebra.
Melhor tempo de minha vida e hoje, profundamente, penso que amaria ter me preparado para estar lá com meus filhos, todos com cidadania. Mas ao voltar para o Brasil e abrir minha empresa entendi que muito tem que se guardar para esse projeto e não o fiz.
Sendo assim sou fa , hiper fa dessa nação !
I travelled around the world , I am Certified traveller ,passed the equator 2 x. Well each country has own characteristics. I in love with Italian culture ,the people are superb hospitable. More relaxing and not expensive..
But Switzerland, I have good experienced during my downside the non profit organization help me on the right time . When it comes to our safety . SALVATION ARMY.
Quality Life. The best in Switzerland
In three days .I got a Job ( MEDICAL & health ). But still my heart is in italy/ Insurances are high.
Thank you for your testimonial!
Merci pour votre témoignage!
I try long time ago but was not successful,at the moment I'm Australian is very nice weather and enjoying my job to.
My original place is Araucania region in Chile beautiful place (also place of the swiss immigrants arrive like my grandfather and great-grandparents).
My last visit to Switzerland I feel like people are moving constantly like in Australia more Asian and Indian workforce around . people will be different maybe in 20 years depending is climate change,political reasons, people forces to move and if is an opportunity for a job o business they will try to stay. How long depending how much can they save and business can survive for retirement.if is a possibility for they descendants probably are not going to stay want to keep an adventure and experience this I can feel at the moment with young people around the globe
Hello, thank you for your message. Can you tell us more about why you couldn't come to Switzerland?
Bonjour, merci pour votre message. Pouvez-vous nous en dire plus sur les raisons qui ont empêché votre arrivée en Suisse?
I first came to Switzerland in 1971 as a diplomat from the second largest country in the world. I was initially fascinated with the country. I came back in 1978 and tried to buy a house. Finding none, I left. I came back in 1987, got married, settled down and raised two children.
I left after ten years as nothing about the superficial side of cheese and chocolates came true in the reality of culture, the economy or social life. I returned in 2010, dying from an incurable disease no Swiss doctor could assist. I left and found a cure elsewhere.
I returned in 2023 to make one last attempt to settle down, all the false narratives, hopes and understandings of the country being completely erased. It took me over a year to buy a house which ended up as a serious disappointment, having been repeatedly lied to by the seller, notary and the real estate agent. While fluent in Swiss German and French, I have learned to protect my mother tongue as the global lingua franca, and use the local dialects only when necessary.
My two Swiss children were given an exceptional childhood, education and introduction to the rest of the world, but in the end have disappeared into their own lives. I haven't seen or spoken to them in over a decade.
My former Swiss wife divorced me behind my back. After over 50 years of understanding the Swiss, I conclude that the country has a magnificent landscape, but the people remain deeply problematic with a culture that does not bend to the rest of the world, even after I adopted Swiss citizenship.
Having studied the people with microscopic care and understanding, I am happy to live in my little bubble in Chablais surrounded by +33% foreigners, and conclude that this minority is about all that I can cling to as my support and lifeline in accommodating the unique and difficult nation in which I am probably tied for the rest of my life.
I could easily write several volumes to express my feeling about the people and the country, but find it easier to simply survive quietly, keep primarily to my friends and neighbours whom I trust, and not worry too much about the eccentric behaviour of the rest of the people.
I absolutely feel this post. I have only been here a decade (this May) but it feels like 15 years. I was also married to a Swiss woman who also did some dirty isht behind my back, by purchasing flight tickets to Switzerland 3 days after my Dad passed away. Also without my knowledge. I agree with the poster in terms of the country, it IS beautiful! However the people are what make a country and the passive aggressive racism and otherism is daunting, to say the least. I often find myself wondering if I have something on my face because every time I look up someone, somewhere in the vicinity is surely staring...again. Socially the Swiss are awkward, somewhat sneaky and cowardly (in my experience) they've often started out of ignorance many confrontations using racist language instigating microaggressions claiming they're unaware of their actions. I call bullshit. In the land of banks, how can there be any soul? When all you teach my children is that money in their bank account is the only metric by which to measure a man, how can I support that?! Not to mention the absolute lack of inclusion for others not invited to the Swiss club. I've seen no black or any people of color in specific job areas like teaching, policing (I've seen one black SBB security guy) municipal jobs etc. It amazes me that those who teach English are themselves learners of the language but a native speaker of color has no chance to become a teacher because the chancellor wants "to keep Swiss faculty, Swiss" nearly a direct quote. I'm recently remarried and have no "plans" to leave my sons here without me to guide them into manhood. It feels like there is a built in system to discourage foreigners (auslanders, I've learned rrcently is actually a derogatory term) from staying, especially those of color. I come from a country that has the best racism, so I am acutely aware of it when I encounter it, the excuse of ignorance is old and stale at this point, and I truly believe it is a crutch to get out of such situations where they're called out on it. I've mentally and emotionally checked out a long time ago and basically just survive waiting until I can leave under my own circumstances without being forced out. I could go on but I know someone will try to rebut this with some ridiculous assertion, not knowing me OR my situation, NOR what I've experienced here, only to support a narrative that protects the Swiss and places the blame in me. Again, personal experience. Peace.
Thank you for this interesting contribution! So you feel more at ease with other people with an international background like yours?
Merci pour cette intéressante contribution! Vous vous sentez donc plus à l'aise avec d'autres personnes ayant un parcours international comme le vôtre?
Hello, thank you for your testimonial. We're sorry that you had to go through such experiences and hope that they aren't widespread. May I ask what country you come from and what canton you live in? Can you think of any ways of improving the situation?
Bonjour, merci pour votre témoignage. Nous sommes désolés que vous ayez eu à vivre de telles expériences et espérons qu'elles ne sont pas généralisées. Puis-je vous demander de quel pays vous venez et dans quel canton vous vivez? Voyez-vous des pistes pour améliorer la situation?
Using the word 'eccentric' would indicate you are being diplomatic ;) Its like when the Swiss describe somebody as 'special'.......funny...as they are the most 'special' of all - lol.....
I moved to Switzerland in 2017 because my partner at the time got a job here. We had been living in London before, and I had an amazing job there.
The transition was very difficult for me, especially in terms of finding work in the IT sector. I faced a lot of rejection and eventually had to settle for a much lower position with a significantly lower salary. A couple of years later, we had a daughter. It’s extremely challenging to work full-time when you have no family or support system around. Eventually, my partner and I separated.
Living in Switzerland has left me feeling mentally and emotionally drained. From the outside, it all looks beautiful — but nobody really talks about how the system here doesn’t support working parents, especially mothers, who are expected to work 100% while managing everything else.
There’s a lot of sexism in the workplace and discrimination if you’re a woman. The system takes so much from you, and in the end, it doesn’t feel worth it. Money doesn’t bring happiness — and by the way, the idea that everyone in Switzerland earns amazing salaries is a myth (I work in IT).
Let’s not forget the cost of everything here. It may look pretty on the outside, but in many ways, it’s quite backwards on the inside.
I am 37 years old now and this summer planing to leave Switzerland. It took too much from me as person.
I feel you! Don't forget women were only allowed to vote in der Schweiz since 71, so yes, sexism and misogyny are baked in. I've seen how Swiss men treat women and it's a fn shame. And I hope you're not a woman of color...then...daaaaamn! I can't imagine what that must be like and I'm a black man from the states. This place is vampiric and will indeed try to suck the soul from you. God bless you on the rest of your journey.
Thank you very much for your message, which covers some important points. May I ask you which country you will return to if you leave Switzerland? What do you think are the main differences between the two countries?
Merci beaucoup pour votre message, dans lequel vous abordez des points importants. Puis-je vous demander dans quel pays vous repartirez si vous quittez la Suisse? D'après vous, quels sont les principaux points de différence entre les deux pays?
I am originally from Lithuania, where the work-life balance is much better and the pace of life is slower — especially important if you have a child. Nurseries there have amazing outdoor spaces and offer a wide range of activities. Parents even get a “Mother’s Day off” or “Father’s Day off” once a month to spend quality time with their child.
Lithuania’s economy is steadily growing, and the country is very open to innovation and new ideas. It’s a place where modern technology blends with rich traditions, creating a vibrant and forward-thinking environment.
In addition to career opportunities, Lithuania offers a high quality of life with affordable living costs compared to many Western European countries. Healthcare and education systems are strong, and public services are generally efficient.
The natural beauty is another highlight — from endless forests and lakes to the stunning Baltic coastline, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities year-round. The cities are clean, safe, and rich with history, culture, and a lively arts scene.
People are welcoming, especially to newcomers and young families, and there is a growing international community. Lithuania’s central location also makes it easy to travel across Europe.
Vampiric Indeed! Get out while you can! :)
Hello, I immigrated to Switzerland 35 years ago. I was 20 and had just met the man who was to become my husband.
I'm French, but this wasn't my first experience of expatriation; I'd already lived in Italy and England for many years.
I stayed because I got married and had 2 children.
My family moved to the US for a few years before coming back to Switzerland.
I didn't have any problems integrating in Switzerland, I studied to be a teacher and I've always found work without any problems.
I really like Switzerland, its mentality, its pragmatism, far from the hustle and bustle of my native country. Above all, I love its landscapes and the fact that everything works here. Most of the time, you can trust people, everything is of high quality and I feel safe here.
Bonjour, j'ai immigré en suisse il y a 35 ans. J avais 20 ans et je venais de rencontrer celui qui allait devenir mon mari.
Je suis française mais déjà à cette époque je n en était pas à ma première expérience d expatriation, j avais déjà vécu de nombreuses années en Italie et en Angleterre.
Je suis restée car je me suis mariée et eu 2 enfants.
En famille nous nous sommes expatriés quelques années aux US avant de revenir en Suisse.
Je n ai pas rencontré de problèmes à m intégrer en suisse, j'y ai fais mes études d éducatrice et j ai toujours trouvé du travail sans problème.
J'aime beaucoup la suisse, sa mentalité, son pragmatisme, loin de l agitation de mon pays natal. J'aime avant tout ses paysages et le fait que tout fonctionne ici. La plupart du temps on peut faire confiance aux gens, tout y est de qualité, je m'y sent en sécurité.
Thank you for your contribution! I'm delighted to read that your experience of immigrating to Switzerland has been a positive one.
Merci pour votre contribution! Ravie de lire que votre expérience d'immigration en Suisse a été positive.
I arrived in Switzerland from Canada on Jan. 1,2023. I came alone and knew no one here. I had secured a job approximately 4 months before. I had made the decision early in 2022 while visiting Prague that I would like to live in Europe and actively searched for employment for 6 months. Switzerland was considered a great country to work in as Dental Hygienists had been coming from America and Canada for many years due to the shortage here. My initial goal was only 3-5 years. At the 3 year mark I was considering returning but decided to give it another year. Year 4 I had met ‚my Swiss partner‘ and wanted to see where the relationship would take me. Year 5 … decision to stay for good.
I think the biggest obstacle for many foreigners is the language. Once a native language is mastered, the possibilities regarding forming lasting friendships and also gaining better employment opportunities become increasingly apparent. I am very proud to say I have obtained my Swiss Citizenship after a lot of hard work and added study. It is my goal upon retirement to spend half of the year in Canada and the other 6 months traveling between Switzerland and other European countries. I am very thankful for my life here and consider myself very lucky to call Switzerland ‚home‘.
Thank you very much for your message. It's true that while English is a passport to employment in many countries, in Switzerland a command of a national language is often required. Congratulations on overcoming the difficulties of integration, and I'm delighted to read that you're now at home in Switzerland!
Merci beaucoup pour votre message. Effectivement, si l'anglais est un passeport pour l'emploi dans beaucoup de pays, en Suisse la maîtrise d'une langue nationale est souvent requise. Bravo à vous d'avoir surmonté les difficultés d'intégration et ravie de lire que vous êtes désormais chez vous en Suisse!
I moved to Switzerland very recently after getting married to my wife who is a Swiss citizen. Some of the problems I faced up untill now was not getting a job because of not having the required language skills although I am fluent in English and B1 in German but I was not able to get a job. Then I decided to find admission so that maybe a Swiss degree will help. I applied in many Swiss Universities but to no avail. I applied with the same research proposal that was accepted at the University of Cambridge in the U.K. but for some reason not sufficient here. Also I have a masters degree from the U.K. which I thought should make my job search easy but so far it has been a rough journey. Having the B-type residence permit and renewing it each year is another hurdle as many jobs want permanent residents or someone who have lived for more than 3 years in Switzerland. Some jobs would even say oh your residence permit is expiring next month , we can’t guarantee you a job. Also there is an inherent biases against certain countries from the Middle East, or South Asia. I was doing an odd job of packet sorting for a delivery company. They would tax me extra thinking that I am a refugee which I only got to know later. Same thing was repeated at another company. My connection to the family and wider friends and family network was great and I intergrated here more than in other countries I have lived in. Still hopefull to secure a good job :)
Thank you very much for your interesting contribution. The language barrier and the non-recognition of diplomas are often cited as obstacles to professional integration in Switzerland, which in turn guarantees a residence permit. I hope you find a job that suits you!
Merci beaucoup pour votre intéressante contribution. La barrière de la langue et la non reconnaissance des diplômes sont souvent évoqués comme obstacles à l'intégration professionnelle en Suisse, elle-même garante du titre de séjour. Je vous souhaite de trouver un emploi qui vous convienne!
My advice to you (to get a job) is to network more with peers from same job industry and also speak Swiss-German where possible. It is not what you know but WHOM you know.
Also never give up! Good luck!
We immigrated here in 2009. We came with a job and had no intention of returning to our home country.
We wanted a fresh start for us and our 4 children because life in our home country was untenable. Education for our children was the biggest hurdle we faced.
Our kids were 10, 7, 6, 3 years old when we moved here. They went to the local schools and had an education and childhood that we never could have given them in our home country. We were amazed at the experiences and trips and education available to everyone in the local schools.
Yes, of course there was bad mixed in with the good. But 16 years later, after much hard work and integration, this is the life we wanted to give our kids and our family, but could never have in our home country. We have no intention of leaving.
Hello,
Thank you very much for your contribution! May I ask what country you were born in?
Bonjour,
Merci beaucoup pour votre contribution! Puis-je vous demander quel était votre pays d'origine?
I was born in Mexico and grew up in the USA.
