基于近期发生的事件，遵守核协议，到底是风险更大，还是回报更多？
对不起，我认为核条约毫无意义，因为像以色列这样的国家可以无视这些条约并逍遥法外。
以色列和伊朗就是最好的例子。以色列无视所有条约，却依然受到尊重，而伊朗则试图迁就条约，却被闹得鸡犬不宁。如果我是伊朗，我就会说：'我会在你与以色列达成同样协议的第二天与你谈条约'。
