The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
讨论
国际日内瓦

基于近期发生的事件，遵守核协议，到底是风险更大，还是回报更多？

提问者： Dominique Soguel

乌克兰曾放弃核武器，以换取安全保障，但最终仍遭俄罗斯入侵。长期以来被怀疑有核野心的伊朗，迄今为止一直遵守《不扩散核武器条约》等国际条约的规定，却仍然遭受多年的制裁、政治孤立，甚至遭到以色列的军事打击。与此同时，朝鲜则彻底无视所有规则，成功发展核武器，如今却几乎没有国家愿意正面与之对抗。

当那些遵守规则的国家反而落得更糟的局面，而违反规则者却能“得利避祸”，那么还有什么理由让任何一个国家愿意签署或信任核裁军协议？而我们又该如何重建全球核治理体系，让裁军真正带来安全？近期发生的一切，对遵守核协议的利与弊究竟释放了怎样的信号？

相关内容
当今世界，核军备竞赛死灰复燃，裁军谈判频频搁浅，冷战遗留的核弹头仍高悬全球头顶。

相关内容

80年后：从广岛到日内瓦，全球禁止核武器的斗争 

此内容发布于 在广岛遭受毁灭性核打击80年后，全球在核武器上的开支正急剧攀升。那么80年过去，核裁军为何裹足不前，反而迎来新一轮核军备竞赛？ 广岛的历史悲剧是否已被人遗忘？让我们听听一位幸存者的警示。

更多阅览 80年后：从广岛到日内瓦，全球禁止核武器的斗争 

加入对话

评论或留言须遵守我们的规定。 如果你有问题或者希望提出讨论的主题，请与我们联系!
Rafiq Tschannen
Rafiq Tschannen
以下评论已自动从EN翻译成中文。

对不起，我认为核条约毫无意义，因为像以色列这样的国家可以无视这些条约并逍遥法外。

Sorry, but i think that nuclear treaties are meaningless, when countries like Israel can simply ignore them and get away with it.

Rafiq Tschannen
Rafiq Tschannen
以下评论已自动从EN翻译成中文。

以色列和伊朗就是最好的例子。以色列无视所有条约，却依然受到尊重，而伊朗则试图迁就条约，却被闹得鸡犬不宁。如果我是伊朗，我就会说：'我会在你与以色列达成同样协议的第二天与你谈条约'。

Well, the best example is Israel and Iran. Israel just ignores all treaties and is still respected and Iran tries to accommodate the treaties and is haunted. If I was Iran I would just say 'I will talk to you about a treaty the day after you have achieved the same deal with Israel'.

阅读更多
Melissa Parke

相关内容

消除核武器：前所未有的紧迫性

此内容发布于 国际废除核武器运动(ICAN)获得诺贝尔和平奖已是六年前的事情。近期，俄罗斯不断升级的核威胁，使通向无核世界的道路比以往更加崎岖。在一次与瑞士资讯的专访中，国际废除核武器运动新任执行主任梅丽莎·帕克谈到了实现无核武器未来所面临的突出挑战。

更多阅览 消除核武器：前所未有的紧迫性
Masques à gaz

相关内容

面对可能的核风险升级，瑞士能做什么？

此内容发布于 乌克兰战争升级，俄罗斯总统弗拉基米尔·普京威胁要使用其核武库- 随着战事的发展，恐惧情绪蔓延整个欧洲。瑞士的准备可谓充分，但如果发生全面核战争，它的掩体也不会创造奇迹。

更多阅览 面对可能的核风险升级，瑞士能做什么？

瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo.ch隶属于瑞士广播电视集团

瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo.ch隶属于瑞士广播电视集团