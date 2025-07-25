August 1: the Swiss president’s annual address to the diaspora

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In her message to the Swiss Abroad, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter underlines the strong growth of the Swiss community abroad.

3 minutes

Switzerland has more and more people who see and experience changes that we cannot yet perceive in Switzerland, but which will sooner or later also have repercussions here at home, Keller-Sutter says in her video message to the 820,000 Swiss Abroad to mark Swiss National Day on August 1.

Here is the full text of the speech:

Dear Swiss Abroad,

Your number has now grown to more than 820,000 people, twice as many as in the 1980s. For Switzerland, this means that we have more bridge builders in the world, more unofficial ambassadors for our country. And more people who see and feel developments on the ground that we in Switzerland may not yet be aware of, or not to the same extent, but which will sooner or later also have an impact here in Switzerland.

We are living in times of upheaval. Power politics and protectionism are becoming more important than a multilateral order with the freest possible trade. Democratic institutions and fundamental freedoms are being called into question in several regions of the world. These worrying trends are causing uncertainty, including in Switzerland. As a geographically small country with an internationally networked economy, Switzerland is strongly affected by these developments. Our country is in favour of a multilateral order, peace and security, open markets and democracy. But it can influence the course of global affairs only to a very limited extent.

Nevertheless, I am confident that Switzerland will come through these turbulent times well by building on its strengths and focusing on what it can influence and control itself. It combines democratic and liberal traditions with innovation and openness. It is on this basis that the Federal Council is holding talks with our most important trading partners and all states. A country that retains its internal guiding principles can also become involved at international level and stand up for global interests in a spirit of solidarity.

Dear fellow citizens, many crises hit harder elsewhere than in Switzerland. You may be confronted with them in your country of residence. From the government’s point of view, it is important that you stay in contact with the Swiss representations – all the more so as the Swiss community abroad is spread across the globe and is constantly growing.

We all feel that we belong to different communities. Perhaps this year you have already celebrated the country in which you live. Or your region, your town or your village. And on August 1, we celebrate Switzerland all over the world. I wish you – also on behalf of the Federal Council – safety and well-being and a happy National Day!

More Debate Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live? Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate. Join the discussion View the discussion

Most Discussed Next Previous More Debate Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland? We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research. Join the discussion 27 Likes View the discussion More Debate Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar Have you experienced food shortages or food price spikes in your country recently? The rise in conflicts, unpredictable weather and economic shocks have made food supply chains more vulnerable to disruption. Join the discussion View the discussion More Debate Hosted by: Thomas Stephens Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva? Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not? Join the discussion 23 Likes View the discussion More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative