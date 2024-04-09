The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
About us

Facts and figures 2023

1 minute

SWI Organigram 2023
SWI visits 2023
Visits per year
SWI swissinfo.ch Finances Graphics 2023
SWI swissinfo.ch
SWI Social 2023
SWI swissinfo.ch Personal 2023
SWI swissinfo.ch Personal 2023 SWI swissinfo.ch
Swiss Abroad 2023

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Three red bar charts and the number 2023 in large white on a silver-grey background

More

SWI swissinfo.ch Annual Report 2023

This content was published on In this annual report, we take you on a journey through a selection of articles that gave readers around the world something to talk about.

Read more: SWI swissinfo.ch Annual Report 2023

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR