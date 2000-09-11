Accola welcomed back into the fold

The Swiss ski federation has lifted its suspension of former World Cup winner, Paul Accola, after fining him SFr10,000 ($5600) for a breach of discipline.
The 33-year-old Accola was suspended last Tuesday by the federation's director, Jean-Daniel Mudry, after he arrived late for a pre-season promotional session attended by team sponsors and suppliers in the Swiss resort of Zermatt.
The two parties came to an agreement on Monday, but Swiss-Ski has reserved the right to take further action against Accola, if more problems arise.
Further sanctions could include fines or even Accola's removal from the national team.
The overall winner of the 1992 World Cup has already fallen foul of the federation. Two years ago, he was fined for criticizing the leadership.
He also courted controversy by calling for the resignation of his team's trainers in a television interview.
Accola didn't shine during the 1999-2000 season. His best result was a third place in a combination race, but so far, he has given no indication that he wants to retire.
