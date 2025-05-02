The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Aging society

How Switzerland became a longevity hot spot

Series Longevity, Episode 3:

People from all over the world have come to Switzerland for centuries in search of the fountain of youth. How did the small Alpine nation become a magnet for longevity seekers?  

This content was published on
1 minute
Céline Stegmüller , Jessica Davis Plüss , Carlo Pisani
External Content

Longevity is the latest trend to take over social media. Longevity start-ups are raising billions, biohackers are tracking every molecule in their bodies, and longevity clinics are popping up all over the world offering a host of promises. 

But long before all of this, people looked to nature for rejuvenating cures. And no place embodied that hope more than Switzerland with its idyllic sceneries and fresh Alpine air. Even more, its thermal baths were explicitly advertised as rejuvenating cures. Did dipping in a pool to emerge younger – as in the “Fountain of Youth” painting by Lucas Cranach the Elder – really work? 

Image of a painting showing old people entering a pool and leaving it rejuvenated.
“Der Jungbrunnen” by Lucas Cranach the Elder, 1556, Gemäldegalerie Berlin Public domain

Today people still flock to Switzerland in search of the secrets to live longer, healthier lives but not for the same reasons. How did the country become a longevity hot spot? And what does the future hold for it in the face of rapid advances in high-tech treatments and technologies promising to slow down ageing?

We set out on a journey across Switzerland to find out what happened to the country’s “rejuvenating” thermal waters, and how it has maintained its appeal with longevity seekers from all over the world. 

More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

How do you feel about countries shipping their rubbish abroad?

Waste trafficking causes serious health and environmental problems mainly in low-income countries. Should waste imports be banned?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR