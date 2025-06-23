Zurich arbitration authority rules in favour of tenants of ‘Sugus Houses’
A conciliation authority says the terminations of 105 flat leases in the so-called "Sugus Houses" in the centre of Zurich are abusive. The tenants therefore do not have to move out - at least for the time being.
The arbitration authority heard the first appeals against the flat evictions in the “Sugus Houses” on Monday, the Zurich Tenants’ Association (MV Zürich) said. The authority ruled that the evictions are abusive; an agreement could not be reached.
According to a press release, the landlord now has 20 days to accept or reject the arbitration authority’s proposed decision. If she rejects it, she can file a complaint with a court within 30 days.
The tenants of 105 flats in three of the nine “Sugus Houses” buildings in Zurich received news of their evictions in December last year. The owner wants to totally refurbish the flats. Eviction orders were then sent at the end of March, but were later postponed until the end of September.
The colourful apartment blocks, which are located near the railway line between Hardbrücke and Zurich main station, have become a symbol of the local housing shortage. Those affected have launched a defence against the owner’s actions. Thousands of people attended a protest rally in December 2024.
