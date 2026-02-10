Switzerland launches new vocational training in AI
The Swiss government is taking new technologies into account in the development of vocational training. It has approved the new profession of artificial intelligence specialist in response to the growing importance of AI in companies.
An AI business specialist with a federal diploma is a tertiary-level professional qualification. People with this qualification are responsible for systematically exploiting the potential of AI, the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SEFRI) said in a press release on Tuesday.
It went on to explain that these people are responsible for examining application possibilities and supporting AI-related projects throughout their lifecycle. The aim is to optimise operational processes, continuously develop products and services and improve working conditions, while ensuring that the use of AI is “responsible, efficient and compliant with economic, social and ethical requirements”.
42 training courses revised
In addition, SEFRI has revised 42 other training courses from the start of the 2026 academic year, such as electrical installer, farmer, orthopaedic shoemaker and technical business management specialist.
SEFRI explains that economic, technological, ecological and educational developments, as well as the resulting need for qualified personnel, lead to the repeal, creation or revision of professions. A review takes place at least every five years.
The government issues the corresponding ordinances and approves the study plans. The cantons, professional organisations and higher education institutions are responsible for implementation and enforcement.
