Alcon to Buy Staar for $1.5 Billion in Vision Surgery Expansion
(Bloomberg) — Alcon Inc. agreed to buy Staar Surgical Co. for about $1.5 billion as the Swiss eye care firm seeks to gain access to a new vision correction treatment.
The company will pay $28 per share of Staar in cash, a 51% premium to Monday’s closing price, according to a statement. Alcon plans to issue credit facilities to finance the deal, which is expected to contribute to earnings growth in its second year.
The deal is the largest by Alcon since it was spun off from Novartis AG in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Alcon shares have dropped around 7.7% so far this year.
California-based Staar offers vision correction solutions called Implantable Collamer Lenses, or ICLs, which can be implemented through a minimally invasive procedure. The company posted a wider-than-expected loss of $57.4 million in the first quarter while pulling its outlook, blaming uncertainty around tariffs and challenges in China.
“Fluctuating demand in China over the past two years has continued to create significant headwinds for STAAR as a standalone company,” Staar Chief Executive Officer Stephen Farrell said.
The boards of both companies approved the transaction, which is expected to close in six to 12 months.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.