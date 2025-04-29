Switzerland’s first padel court on water built in Arosa

Arosa GR gets Switzerland's first padel court on the water Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland's first padel tennis court on water will open on the Obersee in Arosa, canton Graubünden, for the 2025 summer season.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Arosa GR erhält schweizweit erstes Padel-Spielfeld auf dem Wasser Original Read more: Arosa GR erhält schweizweit erstes Padel-Spielfeld auf dem Wasser

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The court for this fashionable sport will be located on a raft, Arosa Tourism announced on Tuesday.

The municipality is implementing the project together with Padelta, a company specialising in this sport. The court opens on June 22 and closes at the end of the summer season on October 19. This “Padel Pop-Up” on the Obersee is intended for beginners as well as experienced players, according to the statement.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.