Alpine Environment

Swiss government wants to support cantons financially after storms

Damaged chalet
In June and July, several severe storms occurred in cantons Graubünden, Ticino, Valais and Vaud. They claimed at least ten lives and caused extensive damage. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss government wants to support cantons financially after storms

The Swiss government wants to secure additional financial aid for cantons Graubünden, Ticino, Valais, Vaud and Bern following the severe storms last summer. It is requesting additional credits totaling CHF56.5 million ($67 million) from parliament.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In June and July, several severe storms occurred in cantons Graubünden, Ticino, Valais and Vaud. They claimed at least ten lives and caused extensive damage. On August 12, another severe storm occurred in the Bernese Oberland, which also caused considerable damage in some places.

According to an analysis by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), the affected cantons will have to spend a total of around CHF119 million to achieve a level of safety comparable to that before the storms.

The additional federal credits totalling CHF56.5 million requested by the government on Friday for participation in the restoration and replacement of protection infrastructure are spread over the years 2025 and 2026.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

