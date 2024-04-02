Helicopter crashes on Petit Combin in Valais

The crash occurred on the north face of the Petit Combin, in the upper Val de Bagnes of canton Valais KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

A helicopter crashed in the Swiss Pennine Alps on Tuesday morning, in the upper Val de Bagnes of canton Valais.

Keystone-SDA

Emergency services are on site and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the accident.

The crash occurred on the north face of the Petit Combin, according to Stève Léger, spokesperson for Valais cantonal police, speaking to Keystone-ATS. He was unable to give any further details at the time.

Seven helicopters are involved in the rescue: three from Air Glaciers, three from Air Zermatt and one from REGA, he added. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) is leading the investigation, which is being conducted by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) in collaboration with Valais police.

According to several media reports, the crash occurred not far from a heli-ski landing site in the mountains.

There have already been two helicopter accidents in Valais this year. In mid-February, in the Niouc region, a single pilot crashed and was injured. In mid-March, a helicopter crashed at a training ground in Vétroz. One of the two occupants was injured.

Adapted from German and French by DeepL/kp/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

