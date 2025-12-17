Shark meat sold in Switzerland is contaminated with methylmercury

Did you know you can find shark meat on the shelves of some Swiss grocery stories? They are rarely labeled as sharks, making it difficult for customers to know what fish they're buying and eating. The Gallifrey Foundation is calling for a ban on all shark and ray products in Switzerland, especially since they are likely to contain heavy metals.

1 minute

Céline Stegmüller

I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages. Anand Chandrasekhar



I cover food and agribusiness and have a special interest in sustainable supply chains, food safety and quality, as well emerging players and trends in the food industry. A background in forestry and conservation biology led me down the path of environmental advocacy. Journalism and Switzerland made me a neutral observer who holds companies accountable for their actions.

