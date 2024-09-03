Initiative aims to save Swiss agriculture from GMOs

The GMO-Free Food Association, Bio Suisse and the Swiss Alliance for Gene Technology-Free Agriculture launched their food protection initiative in Switzerland.

Français fr Lancement d'une initiative pour sauver l'agriculture des OGM

The text says genetic engineering must be governed by strict rules.

The initiative’s committee wants to anchor consumers’ freedom of choice and the protection of humans, animals and the environment against the risks associated with genetic engineering. The initiative calls for organisms produced in this way to be clearly identified.

The initiative’s transitional provisions stipulate that the moratorium on GMOs must be maintained until these requirements are met.

At present, the cultivation of GMOs is only permitted in Switzerland for research purposes. The moratorium on the use of these organisms in agriculture has been in force since the acceptance of a popular initiative in 2005.

The four-year moratorium has already been extended four times, and runs until 2025.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

