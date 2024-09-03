Initiative aims to save Swiss agriculture from GMOs

The initiative’s committee wants to anchor consumers’ freedom of choice and the protection of humans, animals and the environment against the risks associated with genetic engineering. The initiative calls for organisms produced in this way to be clearly identified.
The initiative’s transitional provisions stipulate that the moratorium on GMOs must be maintained until these requirements are met.
Genetically engineered barley grown in a secured field in Zurich
This content was published on
Swiss scientists use the new CRISPR method of genetic engineering to try to boost crop yield.
At present, the cultivation of GMOs is only permitted in Switzerland for research purposes. The moratorium on the use of these organisms in agriculture has been in force since the acceptance of a popular initiative in 2005.
The four-year moratorium has already been extended four times, and runs until 2025.
Swiss petition to curb genetic engineering gets nearly 25,000 signatures
This content was published on
A petition to extend a moratorium on genetic engineering technology was handed into authorities in Bern on Thursday.
