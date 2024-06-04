Earthquake service reports 4.4 magnitude quake in central Switzerland
An earthquake with a magnitude of around 4.4 on the Richter scale shook the Pragel Pass between cantons Schwyz and Glarus on Tuesday night. The earthquake was probably felt throughout Switzerland, according to the Swiss Seismological Service of federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
The quake occurred at 2.34am approximately six kilometers southwest of Lake Wägital, the Swiss Seismological Service (SED) initially wrote in an automated message. The Pragel Pass connects the Muotathal and Klöntal municipalities of canton Schwyz and Glarus.
According to the SED, minor damage is possible in isolated cases during an earthquake of this magnitude near the epicenter. No reports of damage have been received so far, Pascal Weber, media spokesman for the Schwyz cantonal police, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday morning. No damage has been reported at the Wägital AG power plant in Siebnen either, as Ulrich Diethelm, head of IH construction and dam maintainance, reported on request.
Up to four earthquakes a day
The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and neighboring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 quakes per year. So far this year, the SED earthquake counter has recorded 756 quakes.
Around 10 to 20 earth tremors with magnitudes from around 2.5 are actually felt by the population each year. The most recent earthquake was probably felt near Arolla in canton Valais with a magnitude of around 3.8 on the Richter scale.
Adapted from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
