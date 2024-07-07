Swiss politician pledges not to abandon valleys after devastating storms

Maissen: "We will not abandon entire valleys" Keystone-SDA

Carmelia Maissen, head of the cantonal department of infrastructure, energy, and mobility, has cautioned against adopting a "narrow and cynical view" on the resettlement of Alpine valleys.

4 minutes

Other language: 1 Deutsch de Maissen: “Wir werden keine ganzen Täler aufgeben” Original Read more: Maissen: “Wir werden keine ganzen Täler aufgeben”

David Bresch, professor of Weather and Climate Risks at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich also said that the debate encompasses not only financial considerations but also emotions and a sense of homeland.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

In an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, the politician of the Centre Party in canton Graubünden said that resettlement could occur in specific cases. “We certainly will not abandon entire valleys,” said Maissen. However, it is a reality that settlement patterns have always been subject to change, and this will continue to be the case in the future.

More

More Locals driven out by luxury homes in Swiss mountains This content was published on Rising property prices in Pontresina, a municipality next to the exclusive resort of St Moritz, are forcing residents to leave the valley. Read more: Locals driven out by luxury homes in Swiss mountains

Settlement areas and infrastructure have expanded in recent years. As a result, these areas have become more vulnerable, said Maissen. However, we should not forget that “the last few days have also shown that we have made many correct decisions over the last 50 years,” she continued.

Climate scenarios

According to Maissen, it is now time to analyse the storms. Taking climate scenarios into account, it is necessary to foresee where vulnerabilities lie and evaluate them accordingly.

More

More How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events This content was published on Nature is proving a more powerful and unpredictable force than concrete flood protection measures. Read more: How Switzerland is trying to defeat extreme weather events

In an interview with Swiss media, Professor Bresch mentioned that global warming had not been considered when creating the hazard maps. This needs to change. “As long as global warming persists, evacuations will rise,” he said. This phenomenon is not new, and the associated damages will also escalate.

Emotional and financial benefits

Bresch said that whether the financial investment in protective measures is worthwhile cannot be universally answered for an entire area. However, the question arises for individual and highly exposed locations. He urged people to take personal responsibility, saying: “You also need to honestly ask yourself: why am I here, why did I purchase this property?” The benefits are not only measurable in financial terms but they are also “deeply emotional”.

More

More Swiss villages bribe people to come, stay and breed This content was published on Small towns often struggle to retain people, yet these schemes seem to be bearing fruit in Switzerland. Read more: Swiss villages bribe people to come, stay and breed

Maissen criticised the fact that the discussion about relocation is being conducted purely from a financial perspective. The President of the Conference of the cantonal governments in the cantons of Uri, Obwalden, Nidwalden, Glarus, Appenzell Inner Rhodes, Graubünden, Ticino, and Valais stated that resettlement would constitute a significant upheaval for those affected, who would lose their homes.

In addition to the mountain population, the contribution of mountain regions to the country as a whole is also being overlooked: electricity production, transport and supply infrastructure, and recreational areas. Decentralised settlement is enshrined in the Federal Constitution. “Therefore, we must do everything possible and sensible to ensure that this continues,” said Maissen.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe