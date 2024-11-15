Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Evacuation of rockslide-imperilled Swiss village in full swing

Most residents of Brienz GR stay in the immediate vicinity
Most residents of Brienz GR stay in the immediate vicinity Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Evacuation of rockslide-imperilled Swiss village in full swing
Listening: Evacuation of rockslide-imperilled Swiss village in full swing

On Friday, several trucks were deployed in the Graubünden mountain village of Brienz to evacuate the village. Almost all of the approximately 80 inhabitants of the village are being accommodated in the surrounding area, according to the community spokesperson.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The people affected by the evacuation of the village of Brienz had largely found a solution themselves, explained Christian Gartmann, spokesman for the municipality of Albula. Those who contacted the municipality were given help in finding accommodation.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The deadline for evacuating the village expires at 1 p.m. on Sunday. An inspection visit will then take place to ensure that no one is still in the danger zone, Gartmann added. The mountain village must be evacuated for safety reasons and access may be prohibited for several months.

More

Using helicopter flights, specialists installed further measuring instruments in the debris cone on the slope above the village on Friday. This means that the mountain and the sliding speed of the rock masses can continue to be monitored very precisely.

Second evacuation in a year and a half

The village of Brienz is threatened by a rock avalanche. Around 1.2 million cubic meters of debris are moving down the valley and threaten to bury the mountain village.

More

This is the second evacuation in a year and a half for the inhabitants. They already had to leave their homes in May 2023. Back then, a rockslide threatened to sweep the entire village away. On the night of June 16, 2023, huge volumes of rock finally shot down the slope and came to a halt just a few meters from the village.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

No Swiss bank in phase with environmental objectives

More

Swiss banks failing environment, says WWF

This content was published on None of the 15 major Swiss retail banks is meeting international climate and biodiversity targets, according to a ranking by WWF Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss banks failing environment, says WWF
UNRWA provides emergency assistance to just over one million Palestine refugees, or about 75 per cent of all Palestine refugees in Gaza, who lack the financial means to cover their basic food.

More

Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

This content was published on The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

Read more: Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR