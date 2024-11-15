Evacuation of rockslide-imperilled Swiss village in full swing

Most residents of Brienz GR stay in the immediate vicinity Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Friday, several trucks were deployed in the Graubünden mountain village of Brienz to evacuate the village. Almost all of the approximately 80 inhabitants of the village are being accommodated in the surrounding area, according to the community spokesperson.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Die meisten Bewohner von Brienz GR bleiben in der näheren Umgebung Original Read more: Die meisten Bewohner von Brienz GR bleiben in der näheren Umgebung

The people affected by the evacuation of the village of Brienz had largely found a solution themselves, explained Christian Gartmann, spokesman for the municipality of Albula. Those who contacted the municipality were given help in finding accommodation.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The deadline for evacuating the village expires at 1 p.m. on Sunday. An inspection visit will then take place to ensure that no one is still in the danger zone, Gartmann added. The mountain village must be evacuated for safety reasons and access may be prohibited for several months.

More

More Geologist explains why Swiss mountain village faces another huge landslide This content was published on The chief geologist monitoring the Swiss mountain village of Brienz outlines the current landslide dangers and possible solutions. Read more: Geologist explains why Swiss mountain village faces another huge landslide

Using helicopter flights, specialists installed further measuring instruments in the debris cone on the slope above the village on Friday. This means that the mountain and the sliding speed of the rock masses can continue to be monitored very precisely.

Second evacuation in a year and a half

The village of Brienz is threatened by a rock avalanche. Around 1.2 million cubic meters of debris are moving down the valley and threaten to bury the mountain village.

More

More How to protect people and places from landslides in Switzerland This content was published on Warning systems and protective barriers can prevent the worst, but drastic solutions are being suggested to cope with the increasing risk of natural disasters. Read more: How to protect people and places from landslides in Switzerland

This is the second evacuation in a year and a half for the inhabitants. They already had to leave their homes in May 2023. Back then, a rockslide threatened to sweep the entire village away. On the night of June 16, 2023, huge volumes of rock finally shot down the slope and came to a halt just a few meters from the village.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.