Alpine Environment

Swiss traffic plans adapt to flood damaged A13

The A13 is a major traffic route in southern Switzerland.
The A13 is a major traffic route in southern Switzerland.

Following the closure of the A13 in Misox, Swiss Transport Minister Albert Rösti wants to manage vacation traffic in the summer as well as possible.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The usual night-time closures of the Gotthard tunnel are to be discontinued. SBB is offering additional north-south connections at the weekend.

Rösti and Jürg Röthlisberger, the head of the Federal Roads Office (Astra), provided information about the next steps at a media conference in Bern on Tuesday.

Everyone can do their bit by switching to public transport, emphasized Rösti during his appearance at the Bernerhof. There will also be more capacity for freight transport.

He rejected a general lifting of the ban on trucks driving on Sundays and at night: “Otherwise we would really attract traffic”. However, Astra is looking into lifting the ban at certain times.

During a storm on Friday evening, the River Moesa washed out and partially tore away the A13 national road near Lostallo. The San Bernardino route has been closed ever since. Repair work began on Monday.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

