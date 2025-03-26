Rebuilding Swiss valley will cost almost CHF20 million

Reconstruction of Val Bavona will cost almost CHF20 million.

Nine months after storms, Val Bavona in southern Switzerland is still showing signs of devastation. Officials estimate that it will cost up to CHF20 million ($22.6 million) to restore the landscape, roads and water pipes.

“This work will take years,” said Wanda Dadò, president of the municipality of Cevio, at a press conference with Lorenzo Dalessi, president of the Val Bavona Foundation, in Locarno on Wednesday. Due to the high costs involved, the municipality is dependent on donations. It is also still hoping to obtain additional funding from the government and canton Ticino, she added.

Eight houses were destroyed in Val Bavona during the storms of June 29, 2024. Water pipes, walls and the barn of a farm were also damaged. However, a full inventory of the objects destroyed has not yet been drawn up, the authorities explained.

The road leading to the valley will be re-opened to traffic in the week leading up to Easter. Until now, only house owners have been able to access it at certain times. A sign will be put up for tourists expected in Ticino at Easter, informing them of the bad weather and the damage.

Greater support from Bern requested

The reconstruction of the landscape and buildings is to be carried out in four phases, explained Dalessi, and will also involve the local population.

Both the Ticino government and the two communes of Cevio and Lavizzara are continuing to call on the federal government to provide greater financial support. So far, the government has promised an additional credit of CHF7.5 million, in addition to support for the affected farming sector and other aid measures. In total, the Ticino government estimates the reconstruction costs at around CHF100 million.

The storms last June killed seven people in the Maggia and Bavona valleys. One person is still missing.

