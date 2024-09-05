Saas Valley in southern Switzerland remains isolated after landslide

The Saaservispa mountain stream is overflowing its banks in several places, Swiss public radio, SRF, reported on Thursday morning.
Officials in the Saas Valley had tried to make the necessary preparations ahead of heavy rain on Wednesday.
“We already set up excavators on the side streams yesterday evening,” said Bruno Ruppen, the mayor of Saas-Grund. “This morning, from half past six, it started raining harder, but as of now, we have the water under control.”
No one was injured in the landslide. And so far no flooding has been reported in Saas-Grund.
Heavy rain is forecast on Thursday but Ruppen expects the situation will remain under control.
Schools will remain closed until this evening. “We are keeping an eye on the critical areas, the situation remains tense,” says Ruppen.
The Saas Valley region was hit by severe storms at the end of June and beginning of July. Floods and mudslides caused major damage to buildings and infrastructure.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
How centuries of Swiss emigrants left their mark on the US
Content of voting booklet found to often decide Swiss votes
This content was published on
The content of the voting booklet makes a difference of more than 15 percentage points on voting behaviour and hence voting results, according to a survey. This percentage is almost always decisive.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.