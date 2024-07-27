Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss landscape shines this summer

Swiss landscape more beautiful this summer than it has been for a long time
Keystone-SDA
Swiss landscape shines this summer
The landscape in Switzerland hasn't been this beautiful for a long time. According to the Swiss Foundation for Landscape Conservation, this summer is marked by an "unexpected splendour." The foundation notes, "Rarely have the meadows been so full of flowers and the trees so splendidly in leaf as in 2024."

After years of “Tuscanisation” and “mineralisation” due to summer droughts, the landscapes in Switzerland are once again displaying their characteristic vegetative splendour, the foundation stated in a press release on Friday.

Since the turn of the millennium, the natural vegetation in summer, and thus the beauty of the landscape, has rarely been as pronounced as this year. Even with the hottest days still ahead, it is already clear that Switzerland has rarely been as green in summer as it is this year, showcasing an extraordinary abundance of flowers and trees.

However, this year has also highlighted one consistent issue, according to the Foundation for Landscape Conservation: “Where trees and flower meadows are absent, both in urban and rural areas, the situation remains unchanged.” The beauty of the landscape is evident where trees and natural meadows are allowed to flourish.

The foundation’s call to action is clear: “Let’s plant trees and create nature wherever possible!”

