Switzerland-wide plastic recycling available from October

In Switzerland, there will soon be a collection bag for yoghurt pots, shampoo bottles, etc. The collection system for plastic packaging and drinks cartons fits into the existing recycling landscape, according to the Recypac association.

The association is backed by packaging producers, distributors, retailers, municipalities and recyclers such as Aldi Suisse, Coop, Denner, Emmi, Lidl Switzerland, Migros, Nestlé, Unilever and Valora. The cooperation was reviewed and approved by the Competition Commission (ComCo).

According to the press release, the companies are working together along the entire value chain. Specifically, this means that the participating companies are already developing their packaging in such a way that it can be recycled more easily afterwards. This means that packaging design and recycling are coordinated.

According to Recypac, it operates on a non-profit basis and adheres to the cost recovery principle. However, collection is not free of charge. Consumers have to buy the collection bags from retailers.

The association has not yet announced a price. However, it is lower than for an ordinary waste bag, according to a request from the news agency AWP.

The return locations for the collection bag vary depending on the infrastructure of the municipalities. As plastic packaging and beverage cartons fall under the public waste monopoly, Recypac requires a concession from the municipalities in order to commence operations. Interested municipalities can make the service available to their residents from October 1, according to the press release.

