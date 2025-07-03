Apollo-Backed Athora in Talks to Buy Stake in UK Insurer
(Bloomberg) — A European insurance group backed by Apollo Global Management Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire a specialist UK insurer that’s partly owned by a company controlled by South African billionaire Johann Rupert.
Athora Holding Ltd. is considering acquiring Pension Insurance Corp. Group, according to a filing by Reinet Investments SCA, which owns an indirect stake of 49.5% in the insurer.
The proposed transaction implies a price of about £5.7 billion ($7.8 billion) for all of PICG’s fully diluted share capital, the Luxembourg-based investment firm said on Thursday. Reinet’s shares plunged as much as 5.4% before trading 4% lower at 572.78 rand as of 1:17 p.m. in Johannesburg. Its stock has rallied about 25% since SkyNews first reported the potential deal on June 20.
The consideration for the PICG’s stake is lower than its current valuation in Reinet’s net asset value, SBG Securities analyst Charles Russell wrote in a note to clients. The brokerage also cut Reinet’s 12-month price target to 713 rand from 841 rand.
“There can be no certainty that any possible transaction contemplated in this announcement will proceed nor as to the terms of any such transaction,” Reinet said in the statement.
PICG was the largest driver of an 11.8% year-on-year increase in Reinet’s NAV to €6.9 billion for the year through March, the investment company said in an earnings report.
PICG’s other shareholders include Luxinva, a unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and CVC Capital Partners Plc, according to its website.
