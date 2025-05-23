Asian Equities Advance While Treasuries Hold Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares rose Friday after a rebound in Treasuries eased some concerns about US fiscal policy.

A regional stock gauge advanced 0.4%, putting it on course for a sixth consecutive week of gains. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. Treasuries steadied after rallying across the curve Thursday on moderating US fiscal concerns. The 30-year yield was little changed at 5.04%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.2%, extending this week’s loss to 1.1%. That’s the biggest move in six weeks.

Bond markets this week have reflected investors’ concerns about the fiscal health of the US economy, which was amplified after Moody’s Ratings downgraded the nation’s top credit rating last week. That broke a relative calm in financial markets after a month of turmoil from US President Donald Trump’s tariff blitz. US stocks had even rallied to within striking distance of a bull market.

“The bond market is speaking, equity markets aren’t really listening at this point,” Thomas Taw, head of Asia Pacific investment strategy at BlackRock Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “All these measures that are coming through, whether it’s tax bill, tariffs, et cetera, these are all inflationary type of measures.

Thursday’s rebound in Treasuries came after the bond market sold off recently to reflect worries about the US’ surging debt load. Investors are concerned that Trump’s signature tax bill, which narrowly passed the House, would boost the nation’s already swelling deficit.

With the yield on 30-year Treasury bonds again passing the 5% mark on Wednesday, the nation’s creditors injected a dose of harsh economic reality into Trump’s fiscal policy.

“It’s been another big week for the Treasury market,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists Jay Barry, Jason Hunter and Phoebe White wrote in a note Thursday. “While the proximate cause may have been Moody’s downgrade of the US last Friday evening, we have argued that this action was a fait accompli.”

In Japan, the key inflation gauge accelerated at the fastest clip in two years, fueled by rising food and energy costs. Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3.5% from a year earlier in April, quickening from a 3.2% gain in the previous month. The yen was slightly stronger.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank could cut interest rates in the second half of 2025 if the Trump administration’s tariffs on US trading partners settle around 10%.

“If we can get the tariffs down closer to 10% and then that’s all sealed, done and delivered somewhere by July, then we’re in good shape for the second half of the year,” Waller said Thursday during an appearance on Fox Business.

Separately, the US Supreme Court shielded the Fed from Trump’s push to oust top officials at independent federal agencies, in a decision likely to quell concerns that the president might move to fire Jerome Powell.

In commodities, gold headed for the biggest weekly gain in more than a month. Oil headed for its first weekly decline in three, as OPEC+ weighed another bumper production increase that could add supplies into a market already expected to face a glut.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 11:25 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1312

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 143.58 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1978 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $111,571.78

Ether rose 3.1% to $2,722.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.52%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $60.66 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

