Asian Shares Decline as Markets Await Key Events: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell amid speculation investors are trimming some of their holdings before a rush of events in coming days including major central bank decisions, key economic data and earnings from US megacap companies.

Shares in Australia, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and mainland China all slipped along with US equity futures. The dollar crept higher against most of its major peers as traders positioned for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision. The yen held near a 12-week high before a Bank of Japan policy statement the same day.

Treasuries were little changed in Asia but are headed for a third month of gains, the longest run since 2021. The US cut its estimate for federal borrowing for the quarter and projected its cash buffer to fall toward year-end.

“Data is limited today, and what we do see won’t move markets, so this is a day for position/position management and to review broad exposures ahead of US earnings, and then tomorrow’s Australian CPI, BOJ meeting, and German and European CPI,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a research note.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will have investors on high alert Wednesday when he lays out a detailed plan for quantitative tightening after years of massive easing. He may also double down by adding an interest-rate hike.

Conditions in Japan’s labor market stayed tight in June, a development likely to keep sustained upward pressure on wages as companies compete to hire and retain workers. The BOJ is looking for evidence that sustained increases in wages will spur a recovery in consumption and kindle demand-led price growth, creating a scenario that would allow authorities to further normalize monetary policy.

China’s bonds advanced Tuesday, with 10-year yields dropping to another record low. The rally in the securities is seen testing the patience of the central bank, which is walking a tightrope between boosting growth with easing measures and reining in potential financial shocks from an overheated bond market.

The S&P 500 closed marginally higher Monday with a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps rising 1%. The Russell 2000 of smaller firms fell 1.1%. Tesla Inc. jumped on a bullish Morgan Stanley call. McDonald’s Corp. investors shrugged off a sales drop as executives pledged to launch new promotions. Energy producers joined a slide in oil.

US policymakers, who’ve kept rates at a more than two-decade high for a full year, are widely expected to leave them there again on Wednesday. But investors see officials signaling a move in September as risks grow of imperiling a solid, but moderating job market.

July’s wild ride in stocks has underscored how betting on seven large tech companies is no longer a simple, slam-dunk trade. During most of the month, investors jumped into other corners of the market on speculation Fed cuts will further boost Corporate America. Still, the S&P 500 ended up suffering two straight weeks of losses, dragged down by its most-influential group – technology.

“It’s almost impossible to know if the worst of the recent market pullback is over, but we continue to believe the equity market backdrop is favorable due to resilient growth, falling inflation, likely Fed rate cuts, and AI spending,” said David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management.

In corporate news, BHP Group Ltd. has teamed up with Lundin Mining Corp. to buy Filo Corp., gaining access to South American copper projects.

In commodities, oil was little changed near a seven-week low on a shaky demand outlook, especially in the biggest importer China. Gold retreated as the dollar pushed higher.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, GDP, consumer confidence, Tuesday

US JOLTS job openings, consumer confidence, Tuesday

Microsoft earnings, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:10 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0819

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.97 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2692 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $66,677.6

Ether rose 0.3% to $3,329.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.18%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.015%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $75.56 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,380.70 an ounce

