Asian Shares Decline on China Tech, Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities declined amid concern that valuations in some technology companies have become stretched after their relentless surge this year.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.8% with chip shares dragging Japan lower. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. fell after reports that brokerages have cut the stock’s margin financing ratio to zero citing higher valuations. A gauge of tech shares in Hong Kong is set for its worst week since the start of August. South Korean shares rose upon return from a week-long holiday with Samsung Electronics Co. jumping 6%.

The dollar edged lower after a four-day rally took it to the strongest since the beginning of August. A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback is set for its best weekly gain since mid-November 2024. Gold traded just below the $4,000 mark while oil held the biggest decline in a week on cautious optimism about easing tensions in the Middle East.

Global shares were set for a second decline in three weeks as investors take a pause following a robust rebound from April’s lows, when tariff announcements shook markets. The surge in AI-focused technology companies has fueled a debate over whether prices are running ahead of fundamentals.

“Some areas of the market appear overheated,” said Keith Lerner at Truist Advisory Services Inc. “The extended stretch without a meaningful pullback leaves the market more sensitive to negative surprises.”

Even after a series of records to all-time highs, stock positioning data from JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggested some investors including hedge funds are holding back.

The equity beta of monthly reporting macro hedge funds — an indicator of their exposure — remains modestly negative despite becoming slightly less so in recent months, the team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said.

One of the main reasons the AI bubble talk is misplaced is that the leading spenders continue to enjoy increased earnings power, according to Daniel Skelly, head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team.

“These aren’t the dot-com companies of a quarter-century ago that didn’t have earnings, or even viable business models,” he said. “That doesn’t mean the market won’t have setbacks, though. Investors may want to take a look at quality dividend-growth stocks.”

Chip stocks in Asia, especially in Japan, had rallied earlier this month after companies such as Hitachi Ltd. and Fujitsu Ltd. formed alliances with OpenAI and Nvidia Corp.

Chinese chip stocks are undergoing some profit-taking after the Golden Week holiday, said Kenny Ng, a strategist at China Everbright Securities International.

“The margin financing adjustment also raised concerns about stretched valuations, adding pressure to the sector,” he said.

In other corners of the market, Treasuries steadied after falling across the curve Thursday. The yen headed for its biggest weekly loss in a year even as Japan’s new ruling-party leader Sanae Takaichi, a pro-stimulus lawmaker, said she wasn’t in favor of an excessively weak currency.

The Argentine peso rebounded after the US rushed to stabilize the country’s economy, offering $20 billion in financing and carrying out a rare intervention in currency markets after weeks of sharp declines.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“The growing momentum for the greenback is spurring a fresh squeeze for overstretched dollar bears. There seems to be still plenty of money hanging on to bearish dollar positions in the hope that the ‘sell America’ narrative from early 2025 makes a return. If that’s so then further dollar squeezes are on the cards.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Investors are also focused on the recent strength of the dollar.

The world’s primary reserve currency is around a two-month high, even as the US government shutdown drags on, and traders in Asia and Europe say hedge funds are adding options bets that the rebound versus most major peers will extend into year-end.

“While further dollar upside may be limited without a notable rise in real yields, another leg higher in US Treasury yields could spark broader risk-asset corrections,” wrote Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group.

Corporate News:

The Trump administration is considering whether to take a major step toward restricting the US operations of TP-Link Systems Inc., a China-linked router-maker whose Wi-Fi equipment is popular in the American market. Chinese battery stocks fell as the nation will impose export controls on some lithium batteries, critical materials, and related technology and equipment effective Nov. 8, according to a statement Thursday. Seven & i shares dropped after the company lowered its full-year outlook below analyst expectations, citing weakness in its domestic convenience store business. Apple Inc. is preparing to expand the roles of some top executives in response to the pending departure of longtime Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 12:03 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 1.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1569 The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.92 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1309 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $121,089.01 Ether rose 0.4% to $4,355.93 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.13% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.695% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.37% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

