Asian Shares Dip on Tariff Woes, LME Copper Falls: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares retreated for the third time in four days as investors refrained from taking risky bets after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions. Copper futures in London fell on Trump’s latest tariff threat.

A regional stock gauge declined 0.3% with Hong Kong shares retreating as much as 1.2%. China’s factory deflation persisted into a 33rd month while consumer prices unexpectedly rose in June. US Treasuries fell for a fifth session as demand for long-term government debt across the globe waned amid a flurry of bond auctions this week. Equity-index futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.1% after a lackluster session in Wall Street Tuesday.

US copper prices posted a record gain in the last session after Trump said he planned to implement a 50% tariff on imports. Benchmark copper futures fell in London on expectations that more supply will end up in other markets.

Investors are focused on how the latest spike in trade tensions will pan out after Trump signaled a renewed determination to push ahead with his plans to heavily tax foreign imports. Trump said that despite progress with the European Union on a trade deal, frustration over the bloc’s taxes and fines targeting US technology firms could result in him unilaterally declaring a new tariff rate within the next two days.

“The market’s response to this week’s barrage of tariff headlines has been one of indifference, having absorbed the lessons of Liberation Day, where timelines were extended, levy rates were reduced, and trade deals were brokered,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia. “This indifference is expected to continue until either the hard economic data starts to turn lower or inflation spikes higher.”

Trump vowed to push forward with his aggressive tariff regime in the coming days, stressing he would not offer additional extensions on country-specific levies set to now hit in early August while indicating he could announce substantial new rates on imports of copper and pharmaceuticals.

The posturing on social media and at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday came after traders initially shrugged off a series of letters and executive actions Trump issued Monday. The president pushed back the deadline for his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs while announcing the latest rates he planned for more than a dozen countries that had not succeeded in brokering quick trade agreements.

“While tariffs will likely remain high — compared with levels at the start of the year — as will the headline risk, we think the US effective tariff rate should end the year at around 15%,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “This would be a headwind to growth but not enough to trigger a recession.”

She continued to recommend phasing into global equities or diversified portfolios to navigate volatility ahead.

Meanwhile, copper on the London Metal Exchange was 1.7% lower at $9,627 a ton. Contracts on the Comex climbed as much as 17% on Tuesday, a record one-day spike, before falling more than 4% in early trading on Wednesday. The New York price commanded a massive 24% premium to equivalent futures in London, the market that sets global benchmark prices.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:53 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1720

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 146.87 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1831 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $108,771.95

Ether rose 0.2% to $2,604.02

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.41%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.490%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $68.14 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Carmeli Argana.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.