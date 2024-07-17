Asian Stocks Rise on Optimism for Fed Rate Cut: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rose, joining a global rally as bets the Federal Reserve will soon start cutting rates fueled a rush into riskier corners of the market.

Stocks in Hong Kong gained at the open, as those in mainland China declined. Equity benchmarks in Japan and Australia climbed, while those in South Korea were steady after US shares advanced to fresh highs, pushing global stocks to a new peak.

Risk-on appetite has been rising, with optimism that the Fed will cut rates soon, as US retail sales data showed resilience among consumers, fueling hopes for a soft landing. The sentiment drove a rotation into smaller stocks — the Russell 2000 Index is up 12% in the last five sessions, its best showing since April 2020.

“Following the Russell 2000 Index higher in U.S, small-cap stocks in Japan are set to strengthen today,” said Mitsushige Akino, president of Ichiyoshi Asset Management.

Australian and Japanese yields followed their US counterparts’ drop overnight. Treasury yields rose slightly on Wednesday morning in Asia, with the 10-year’s rising one basis point, after declines on Tuesday. New Zealand yields edged higher with the kiwi after mixed inflation data muddied the outlook for an interest rate cut.

The dollar was little changed. The yen fell early Wednesday, dropping a third day against the greenback.

In Asia, economic data due for release includes exports for Singapore and a monetary decision in Indonesia. Markets are closed in India and Pakistan.

To Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management, if the Fed can cut rates significantly in the context of a soft landing, there will be better prospects for a re-acceleration in earnings growth for lower quality and cyclical segments of the market.

Some Wall Street economists are cautioning the Fed is waiting too long to reverse course after raising interest rates to a two-decade high. The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, warned inflation in many major economies has been cooling slower than expected, flagging a potential risk to global growth from interest rates staying higher “for even longer.”

The strength of the equity market has been underpinned by optimism the economy has withstood the worst of Fed tightening. In this regard, Tuesday’s better-than-estimated retail sales report was a “healthy” development, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro. It’s better to see the Fed cutting rates on falling inflation than to see the central bank rushing to bolster a weakened economy, he noted.

Gains for the Russell 2000 are bullish, but investors should be ready for potential profit-taking in the sessions ahead, according to Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott.

“The longer-term monthly chart on the Russell shows a better picture of its potential,” he noted. “We believe the Russell 2000 can trade back toward its all-time highs as mean reversion in relative strength highlights further bandwidth for the sector against this year’s leadership,” of big tech, he said.

In commodities, gold was steady after rallying almost 2% Tuesday to a record $2,469.66 per ounce, while West Texas Intermediate declined for a fourth day.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US housing starts, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing, Conference Board LEI, Thursday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Lorie Logan and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0899

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 158.54 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2877 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $65,855.77

Ether rose 1.7% to $3,498.08

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.17%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $80.59 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,476.73 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Momoka Yokoyama.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.