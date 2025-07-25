Asian Stocks Snap Six Days of Gains, Dollar Higher: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks slipped Friday, breaking their longest winning streak since January, as uncertainty over interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve curbed risk appetite.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index fell 0.6%, led by losses in Japan. The Topix index retreated 0.7% after closing at a record in its last session. The S&P 500 inched to a new record Thursday – its 10th in 19 days – on tech gains. The dollar edged up for a second day while Treasuries were flat after two days of declines. President Donald Trump said firing Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell was not “necessary,” after touring the central bank’s headquarters.

Stocks have soared from April lows as investors grew optimistic that Trump’s tariff war won’t hurt the economy and corporate earnings as initially feared. The latest strong jobs data weakened expectations for imminent cuts by the Fed ahead of the central bank’s meeting next week. Traders had slightly pared bets, projecting less than two reductions this year, after jobless claims fell for a sixth straight week.

“There are still few signs of major cracks in the labor market,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “And if that picture remains intact, the Fed has one less reason to cut interest rates.”

Technology stocks rose Thursday, driven by robust earnings from Alphabet Inc. that kept alive expectations the boom in artificial intelligence will continue to the benefit of US tech giants. Nvidia Corp hit a fresh high.

US stock futures were higher on Friday after Intel Corp. gave an upbeat sales forecast.

Shares in Japan retreated as some investors took profit after stocks soared for two days since the country struck a trade deal with the US.

“People are taking profits ahead of a weekend after big gains,” said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Economic Research Institute. “To rise further from here, we would need pretty strong signs that companies are bullish about their earnings.”

Also in Japan, the cost of living in Tokyo cooled for a second month on the back of some temporary factors even as food inflation stayed hot.

Markets Live Strategist Garfield Reynolds says:

Risk assets look to be getting more complacent about the potential damage from tariffs, despite clear signs from fixed-income markets that the US is facing the potential for stagflation. Investors are noticeably more concerned about inflation now than they were a year ago, with 5-year CPI swaps sitting at 2.68%, up from 2.39% last July.

Trading desks at firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citadel Securities are telling clients to buy cheap hedges against potential losses in US stocks as a slew of risks loom over the market’s record advance. Right now, major indexes are soaring as the US inks trade deals amid a solid earnings season. Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge hasn’t been this low since February, and the S&P 500 Index has rallied 28% since April 8.

That backdrop is making it cheap to hedge against a market slump.

“If you are nervous, the market is making it very easy to rent hedges,” Goldman’s trading desk wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Elsewhere, Thai assets are in focus after the country’s F-16 fighter jets struck military sites in neighboring Cambodia as a dispute between the nations extended.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:53 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.6%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1742

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1585 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6586

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $117,285.59

Ether fell 1.7% to $3,673.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Japan’s 10-year yield little changed at 1.590%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $66.38 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

