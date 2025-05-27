Asian Stocks to Rise as Optimism Fuels Wall Street: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were set to track the biggest rally on Wall Street in more than two weeks as sentiment was boosted by a rebound in US consumer confidence and a global surge in bonds.

Equity-index futures pointed to advances in Sydney, Tokyo and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 climbed 2% in its first trading day this week, recouping most of the losses of the prior four sessions. Thirty-year Treasury yields posted their biggest one-day slide since late March, on signs that Japan may adjust debt sales following a market rout. The dollar rose against all developed-market currencies, while oil and gold fell.

The rebound broke a ‘Sell America’ trend in the markets that was most visible in the dollar after President Donald Trump unleashed his tariff war and pushed for tax cuts, which raised concerns about US fiscal deficit. Investors will now await Nvidia Corp. earnings and a key bond auction in Japan Wednesday to see if Tuesday’s momentum can be sustained.

“There is a little bit more optimism. It’s certainly a calmer market,” Tony Rodriguez, Nuveen’s head of fixed income strategy, said on Bloomberg TV. Still, “we’re settling into a range that feels very tenuous because there’s so much uncertainty.”

The global rally in bonds came after Bloomberg News reported that Japanese authorities had signaled they were considering adjusting their debt plan after a selloff that drove the nation’s long-term borrowing costs to the highest levels in decades. Concern about the ability of governments to cover massive budget deficits weighed on developed-market debt in recent days, pushing long-dated US yields toward levels last seen in 2007.

In Japan, investors will be focused on a key bond sale on Wednesday. The Ministry of Finance’s 40-year debt sale is coming at a time when long-term borrowing costs have also surged in other major economies, including the US. Japan’s yields, particularly in the super-long sector, have been on the rise as the Bank of Japan scales back its bond purchases, while life insurers are failing to fill in that gap.

In Asian company earnings, Xiaomi Corp. reported better-than-expected revenue in the March quarter as it moves to aggressively expand its presence in China’s EV market and grow its core smartphone business.

Shares of Temu owner PDD Holdings Inc. plunged in US trading after its quarterly sales and profit missed estimates, underscoring how trade tensions between Beijing and Washington are taking a toll on its business.

Meanwhile, US consumer confidence rebounded sharply in May from a near five-year low as the outlook for the economy and labor market improved amid a truce on tariffs.

Despite widespread apprehension among consumers and companies alike, the economy at large and the job market in particular have held up fairly well. Tariffs will probably take months to make their way through the economy, forecasters say, and consumers have so far been shielded from the brunt of the impact by retailers absorbing much of the higher costs.

“The book is far from closed on tariffs, as we saw over the past few days with the threat of 50% tariffs for the EU, but financial markets seem ready to move past it, and these numbers suggest that households may be moving in that direction as well,” Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Santander US Capital Markets, said in a note.

Elsewhere, the US government is poised to receive a so-called golden share in United States Steel Corp. as a condition for approving Nippon Steel Corp.’s proposed acquisition of the American company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1334

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.23 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1894 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6446

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $109,114.87

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,662.36

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $61.20 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,307.19 an ounce

