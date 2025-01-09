Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Baer’s Sneaker-Wearing CEO Wants Growth With Fewer Consultants

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Julius Baer Group Ltd’s new Chief Executive Officer Stefan Bollinger used his first address to staff to say that the bank’s pursuit of growth should be paired with more discipline on costs — including by getting rid of consultants. 

In a town-hall meeting in Zurich Thursday, the ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner urged employees to think for themselves, according to people familiar with the matter. He said he’d “never seen” a bank with more consultants. 

There was a distinct lack of confidence in the bank’s own capabilities and own decision-making, Bollinger said, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal matters. Staffers need to believe they can take their own decisions, he was cited as saying. Bollinger received applause for the statement, the people said.

A spokesman for Julius Baer declined to comment on the town-hall. 

Wearing sneakers from the Swiss brand On, Bollinger said that staff should be “authentic,” and encouraged all to own shares in the bank. The firm’s wealth-management focused business model was fundamentally the right one, he said, adding that staff should be “obsessed” with clients and talking to them as much as possible. 

The focus on cutting costs matches concerns raised by analysts in recent quarters, as the bank’s performance has lagged targets in the wake of the Benko real estate loan scandal. Bollinger’s appointment, who hasn’t led a major bank or served as an executive board member at one, may help end a period of limbo that’s lasted for almost a year since the previous CEO, Philipp Rickenbacher, was fired.

The firm’s cost-to-income ratio was too high, as it had brought on a lot of staff without enough corresponding growth, he said. The executive said he’ll start his tenure by meeting clients, including at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as well as interacting with the country’s regulator, Finma. The agency should be one of the bank’s most important stakeholders, he said. 

Investors in Julius Baer are awaiting news on the conclusion of an investigation into the Benko saga by Finma, which will help determine if and when the bank will resume payouts. Executives have previously said it was planning to do so this year. 

 

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
79 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
53 Likes
88 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR