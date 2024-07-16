Swiss start-up funding remains depressed

Funding for start-ups in Switzerland remained at a low level in the first half of 2024. Venture capital invested fell by 9.5% to CHF1.1 billion, according to the Swiss Venture Capital Report released on Tuesday.

Financing rounds were also down, by 10.4% to 138 deals in the first six months of the year, according to the Swiss Venture Capital Report study conducted by startup.ch in collaboration with the Swiss Association of Capital Investors and Financing (Seca).

Although the figures are similar to those of the previous year, an analysis of investments by sector and by degree of maturity of start-ups shows clear differences compared to the previous year. While companies in certain sectors or fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and energy production and storage are convincing investors, investments at an advanced stage are rare.

The amount invested in financial technology (Fintech) and information and communication technology (ICT) start-ups fell by over 40% year-on-year. The 2019 ICT boom is definitely over, according to the release.

However, there were also some positive signs, such as an increase in the biotech sector. Biotech companies managed to attract more than CHF400 million, the third-highest amount ever.

The study also shows that investors have free funds to invest. The vast majority expect both the number of investment opportunities open to them and the number of investments to increase over the next 12 months.

