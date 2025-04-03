Revolut surpasses one million Swiss customers

The number of transactions is also growing strongly, standing at 53 million in the first quarter of 2025, almost double the number recorded in the same period a year earlier.
Revolut said its success was achieved solely through recommendations and word of mouth, and not by resorting to the use of large-scale marketing campaigns.
“Reaching one million private customers in Switzerland is proof of the value we offer,” said Julian Biegmann, group director for Switzerland, said more products would be added to virtual Swiss IBANs, QR code payments and access to investment products.
The company has set itself the goal of continuing on the path of expansion and acquiring at least 250,000 new customers in Switzerland each year.
Revolut is a fintech founded in 2015 that is based in London. Its products reach 80 million customers who make over 800 million transactions every month.
