Revolut surpasses one million Swiss customers

Digital bank Revolut is booming in Switzerland, passing the one million customer mark for the first time.

Italiano it Revolut in forte crescita, oltre un milione di clienti in Svizzera Original Read more: Revolut in forte crescita, oltre un milione di clienti in Svizzera

The British financial company offers banking services such as prepaid cards, currency exchange and payments.

“One in six Swiss people aged between 20 and 64 uses Revolut, confirming its status as the leading digital banking solution in Switzerland,” the company said in a statement.

The number of transactions is also growing strongly, standing at 53 million in the first quarter of 2025, almost double the number recorded in the same period a year earlier.

Revolut said its success was achieved solely through recommendations and word of mouth, and not by resorting to the use of large-scale marketing campaigns.

“Reaching one million private customers in Switzerland is proof of the value we offer,” said Julian Biegmann, group director for Switzerland, said more products would be added to virtual Swiss IBANs, QR code payments and access to investment products.

The company has set itself the goal of continuing on the path of expansion and acquiring at least 250,000 new customers in Switzerland each year.

Revolut is a fintech founded in 2015 that is based in London. Its products reach 80 million customers who make over 800 million transactions every month.

