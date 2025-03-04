Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Extra month of Swiss pension can be paid out from end of 2026

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The 13th monthly pension payment can be paid out from December 2026. The Swiss parliament has given the green light for this. However, it has not yet been decided how it will be financed.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Monday the House of Representatives was the second chamber to approve the legal basis for the payment of the 13th monthly pension payment, with 193 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions. The 13th payment will be paid out at the end of the year to everyone who is entitled to an old-age pension in the year in question. Heirs are not entitled to the supplement.

+ Swiss vote: ‘yes’ to higher pensions, ‘no’ to retiring later

Expenditure on the 13th old-age pension is expected to amount to around CHF4.2 billion ($4.7 billion) in 2026. An additional monthly pension will be paid out. The 13th pension must not lead to recipients of supplementary benefits having their benefits reduced.

How the 13th payment will be financed is still unclear. The responsible committee of the Senate is currently discussing this issue.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

