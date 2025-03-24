Switzerland’s account surplus fell to CHF10 billion in fourth quarter 2024

Switzerland’s balance of payments showed a surplus of CHF42 billion ($48 billion) in 2024, as in the previous year, according to the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Over the last three months of last year, however, the balance declined.

Français fr Excédent de la balance des paiements stable en 2024 Original Read more: Excédent de la balance des paiements stable en 2024

The balance of trade in goods remained stable at CHF112 billion from one year to the next. This stability was the result of an increase in the balance of trade in goods in the strict sense following a rise in exports of chemical and pharmaceutical products, and a fall in the surplus recorded in transit trade, noted the SNB in a statement published on Monday.

The deficits recorded in trade in services and in primary income showed a variation of the same magnitude but in the opposite direction: the rise in the former was offset by the fall in the latter.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the current account showed a surplus of CHF10 billion, CHF4 billion less than a year earlier. This decline was mainly due to the increase in the deficit recorded in trade in services, primary income and secondary income. Trade in goods, on the other hand, showed a surplus which increased over the year.

