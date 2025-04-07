Tariffs: Swiss index SMI down sharply in pre-market trading

Swiss benchmark index SMI down sharply in pre-market trading Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The avalanche on the stock markets in Asia continued on Monday. The trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump is causing a sell-off. According to experts' calculations, the leading Swiss SMI index is likely to fall by around 2%.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Leitindex SMI vorbörslich tief im Minus Original Read more: Schweizer Leitindex SMI vorbörslich tief im Minus

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Last week, the SMI had already lost more than 9%. The recent double-digit price gains since the beginning of the year were practically wiped out. Now it is likely to give way to a clear minus. The reason for this is the concern that the customs dispute could cause inflation to rise and plunge the economy into recession.

“The risk of recession has increased significantly,” said the broker IG. Numerous strategists, such as those at JPMorgan, are also increasing the probability of an economic downturn in their models.

+ US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bill

The broker also indicates further losses for the German Dax and the British FTSE 100 at around 6.35am. The Dax is expected to fall by more than 4% and the British FTSE 100 by around 2.5%. However, losses of between 3% and 5% are also expected for US shares.

The stock markets in China also reacted with sharply falling prices. The Shanghai Composite Index fell by more than 6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index by more than 10% and Japan’s Nikkei by almost 7%. However, the stock exchanges in China were closed on Friday for a public holiday. According to one trader, this could mean that some of the slump there could still have some catching up to do.

In the previous week, Trump had announced major tariff increases. The extent of the all-round blow simply overwhelmed the markets – the first wave of selling across the Atlantic happened on Thursday. Beijing then had its say on Friday, imposing tariffs of 34% on goods from the US.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.