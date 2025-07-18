Bond Yields Drop on Waller’s Call, Inflation Views: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Bond yields fell alongside the dollar as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller reiterated his case for a July rate cut, while data showed an improvement in consumer expectations for inflation. Stocks fluctuated as traders parsed a handful of earnings.

Short-dated Treasuries led gains after Waller hinted he would dissent if his colleagues vote to hold rates steady in July. Bonds also rose as University of Michigan data showed consumers expect prices to increase at an annual rate of 4.4% over the next year, down from 5% in the prior month. The S&P 500 was little changed after a rally to all-time highs.

“Investors have something to cheer about with signs of improved inflation expectations,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “According to this report, the trajectory looks encouraging.”

Meantime, Waller said he sees no sign that inflation expectations are on the rise, which allows the Fed to move forward with rate cuts. He also restated the case the Fed should cut when policymakers gather later this month, given data suggesting the US labor market is “on the edge.”

“We think he is correct. The Fed’s role is to think ahead, not look behind, which is what Waller is doing concerning the slowing employment situation,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “Nonetheless a July cut won’t happen.”

Money markets still assign near-zero odds of a cut on July 30. They price in about 45 basis points of easing by year-end, down from more than 65 basis points at the start of the month. Most of the shift occurred in response to stronger-than-anticipated June employment data released July 3.

Elsewhere, the crypto market value topped $4 trillion after Congress passed the stablecoin bill, spurring a rally in the industry’s shares.

Corporate Highlights:

Humana Inc. lost its lawsuit seeking to reverse cuts to its Medicare bonus payments, a blow for the insurer that had hoped the court would restore billions in revenue.

American Express Co.’s expenses grew in the second quarter as the firm made risk-management investments for its affluent consumers, who continued to spend amid economic uncertainty.

Netflix Inc. beat expectations for second-quarter results and continues to trounce rival media companies, yet the shares slipped on Friday as investors took a pause after the stock has nearly doubled over the past year.

3M Co. raised its profit forecast and beat Wall Street’s estimates for the second quarter as Chief Executive Officer William Brown’s effort to reinvigorate the company gained momentum.

Chevron Corp. won its arbitration battle with Exxon Mobil Corp. and has closed it $53 billion deal to buy Hess Corp. more than 20 months after the takeover was announced.

SLB, the world’s largest oil-services provider, sees resiliency in the industry and remains constructive about the second half of 2025 despite uncertainties in customer demand.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. reported total net interest income for the second quarter that beat the average analyst estimate.

Charles Schwab Corp. reported earnings per share that topped estimates as the firm said client assets hit a new record and trading revenue rose.

Ally Financial Inc. reported strong consumer auto-loan originations and earnings that topped analysts’ expectations.

Meta Platforms Inc. said it won’t sign the code of practice for Europe’s new set of laws governing artificial intelligence, calling the guidelines to help companies follow the AI Act overreach.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. said another patient has died from acute liver failure after receiving one of its gene therapies, putting additional pressure on the biotech company after the recent deaths of two teenage boys.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:34 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1654

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3451

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 148.41 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $117,844.08

Ether rose 4.7% to $3,582.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.69%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.67%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.87%

The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $68.32 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,354.88 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.