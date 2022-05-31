



Keystone / How Hwee Young

Frozen, liquid, or hot air? China denies rumours of trade talks problems.

Are Swiss-Chinese talks on updating their free trade agreement “frozen”? On Sunday, media reported that Beijing was blocking progress due to Swiss criticism of its human rights record – particularly the Uyghur situation in the northwest of the country. Today however, China denied this. “The situation of talks being frozen does not exist. Both sides are maintaining close communication on this,” a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said, according to Reuters. While it’s difficult to get the truth on what’s going on behind closed doors, it wouldn’t be the first trade agreement between the West and China to come under pressure due to human rights concerns, after the EU last year, and US sanctions imposed in 2020 and 2021, the news agency writes. For Switzerland, the economic stakes are high: China is the country’s third-largest export market after Germany and the US.