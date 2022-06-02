



Keystone / Alessandro Della Bella

When the radical right buys a Swiss castle

There are these hidden historical gems throughout Switzerland. They are the castles with grand salons and vast gardens meant for royalty. But, according to the French language paper 24 Heures, one of these castles – at Cressier in canton Fribourg – has just been bought by the American far-right blogger and activist known as Vox Day.External link

In the US, he rose to fame during the Donald Trump presidency, spouting nationalistic theories and opposition to everything from equality to globalisation. According to the article, for the past ten years, Vox Day has been doing all of this from canton Vaud in Switzerland. Now the alt-right blogger has stepped it up by buying a massive chateau which he plans to rent out to followers. It would cost CHF6,000 for the week but members of his own ideological “community” would receive a 50% discount.

The castle isn’t any old castle though. It once belonged to Gonzague de Reynold, a conservative Swiss writer and admirer of the authoritarian regimes of the 1930s. See our 2016 story here about his movement.

So now that we know who lives there, what should be done about it? Well, 24 Heures asked local authorities who said that they are not responsible for the political views of residents. However, they added that the case presents a “challenge” but that as long as the owner doesn’t pose any problems, there is no reason to act.