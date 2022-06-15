Switzerland Today
Greetings from Lausanne!
Temperatures are rising across Europe and the heady atmosphere is making people do crazy things… like jumping into icy lakes or walking on hot coals. Yes, seriously.
Meanwhile, those looking to escape to cooler climes in the next few days will be breathing a sigh of relief that Swiss airports are again open after a dramatic computer failure at the air traffic control service Skyguide closed Swiss airspace this morning.This content was published on June 15, 2022 - 18:00
Latest news: global competitiveness ranking, lower economic growth, firewalkers and football supremos in court.
- Switzerland has lost its top spot in the latest World Competitiveness ranking compiled by the Lausanne-based IMD business school. Denmark was awarded first place in 2022 ahead of Switzerland, Singapore, Sweden, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.
- The Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2022 from 2.8% to 2.6% due to the war in Ukraine and uncertainties in China.
- Twenty-five people have been treated for burns after walking on hot coals in northern Switzerland, according to Zurich cantonal police. It is unclear why the people at the private event were walking over the coals. 20Minuten claimed the accident occurred at a company get-together.
- Federal prosecutors have called forExternal link a 20-month suspended prison sentence for Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini in their criminal trial on charges of defrauding FIFA. Both must pay compensation, prosecutors insist. The two men deny any wrongdoing. A verdict is expected on July 8.
- Plateforme 10External link, Lausanne’s new art district, which brings together the Vaud cantonal fine arts museum, the Photo Elysée museum and the Mudac design museum, was officially inaugurated today.
Swiss airports resume flights after computer crash closes airspace.
A serious computer problem forced officials to close Swiss airspace early on Wednesday, affecting thousands of passengers on shorthaul and intercontinental flights to and from Zurich, Geneva and Basel.
Skyguide initially said the closure would be in effect “until further notice” after the technical malfunction discovered at a Geneva computer centre brought down the air traffic control network.
A few hours later, it saidExternal link the airspace closure had been lifted at 8.30am local time and air traffic over Switzerland had resumed along with operations at the country's two national airports in Geneva and Zurich.
But the disruption was considerable. A total of 77 flights were cancelled and 17 planes were re-routed to other neighbouring countries from Zurich. From 10am, air traffic was fully operational at Zurich. In Geneva, around 13 flights were cancelled. Although it is under French air control, the EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg was also affected.
Alex Bristol, director of Skyguide, apologised to passengers and partners and tried to offer reassurance. A cyber attack was ruled out as a possible cause and at no time had the safety of passengers been threatened, he toldExternal link Swiss public radio, RTS.
All eyes on WTO for possible IP deal on Covid vaccines.
Many countries are “keeping their cards close to their chests” regarding the negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin told reporters in Geneva today.
He made the comments on the sidelines of the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference, which has been taking place in Geneva since Sunday. The 164-member body is seeking to agree on issues ranging from the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a reduction of fishing subsidies, pledges on food security and the launch of an internal reform.
On Wednesday WTO officials announced an extension of negotiations by a day amid growing doubts ministers would find consensus.
One of the key negotiations affecting SwitzerlandExternal link is waiving intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines and therapies. The waiver on the Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement would allow generic production of Covid-19 vaccines for developing countries.
India, South Africa and other developing countries have pushed for a waiver of IP rights for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for over a year, but faced opposition from countries with major pharmaceutical producers, such as the United KingdomExternal link and Switzerland.
A provisional deal between major parties – India, South Africa, the US and the European Union – emerged in May, but trade sources say Britain and Switzerland are still expressing concerns that it goes too far.
“No one wants a total blockage,” said Parmelin. “Switzerland doesn’t have the habit of leaving the negotiation table.”
