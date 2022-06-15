© Keystone / Martial Trezzini

All eyes on WTO for possible IP deal on Covid vaccines.

Many countries are “keeping their cards close to their chests” regarding the negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over a proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin told reporters in Geneva today.

He made the comments on the sidelines of the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference, which has been taking place in Geneva since Sunday. The 164-member body is seeking to agree on issues ranging from the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a reduction of fishing subsidies, pledges on food security and the launch of an internal reform.

On Wednesday WTO officials announced an extension of negotiations by a day amid growing doubts ministers would find consensus.

One of the key negotiations affecting SwitzerlandExternal link is waiving intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines and therapies. The waiver on the Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement would allow generic production of Covid-19 vaccines for developing countries.

India, South Africa and other developing countries have pushed for a waiver of IP rights for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for over a year, but faced opposition from countries with major pharmaceutical producers, such as the United KingdomExternal link and Switzerland.

A provisional deal between major parties – India, South Africa, the US and the European Union – emerged in May, but trade sources say Britain and Switzerland are still expressing concerns that it goes too far.

“No one wants a total blockage,” said Parmelin. “Switzerland doesn’t have the habit of leaving the negotiation table.”