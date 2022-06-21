



© Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland is again lagging behind most European countries when it comes to solar and wind power.

The latest survey by the private Swiss Energy FoundationExternal link found Switzerland in 23rd spot in a European comparison. Denmark and Sweden remain the leading solar and wind producers per head. Only Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia and Latvia fared worse than Switzerland.

The Swiss authorities are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Solar power is one of the main planks of this strategy. Renewable energies must meet the growing demand for electricity as nuclear power plants are being decommissioned. The authorities want 34 terawatt hours (TWh) of solar-generated electricity a year by 2050 (2.6TWh were generated in 2020).

In 2020, nearly 50% more solar panels were erected compared with 2019, but the 100,000 solar installations cover only 4.7% of Switzerland’s entire energy consumption. The industry body Swissolar says that the number of installations would have to increase 15-fold to meet renewable energy targets. Yet implementing solar projects is easier said than done: critics say they are still too slow and expensive.

The federal authorities insist they are doing a great deal, especially via proposed changes to the law. The government made available CHF470 million in 2021External link to encourage small and large solar installations and says it is simplifying procedures. Changes to Swiss energy lawExternal link, such as financial incentives to encourage large solar installations and panels on facades, should boost numbers.

The Swiss Energy Foundation says efforts are needed to promote large solar panel installations with financial guarantees and extra state aid.