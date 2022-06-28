



Opioids: not a crisis, but not to be ignored, say Swiss researchers.

Is Switzerland heading for a US-style opioid epidemic? Not quite, says the federal institute for technology ETH Zurich. According to a two-decade overview published yesterday by scientists, Switzerland is still “a long way” from levels seen elsewhere – but opioid use, and abuse, is rising. Between 2000 and 2019, the number of opioid-related calls made to Tox Info Suisse, the national poisoning hotline, increased by 177%. During the same period, sales of opioids almost doubled, from 14,300 units sold per 100,000 inhabitants to 27,400. The study warned that the increase was bigger for stronger products like oxycodone. The ultra-strong fentanyl, the current driver of the crisis in the US, is the third-most sold opioid in Switzerland. And while it all seems manageable for now, the reserachers say the figures are just the tip of the iceberg; more research is needed to discover true addiction levels and opioid-related deaths.