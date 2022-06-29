



Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Covid comms: majority of Swiss satisfied, but not wholeheartedly.

“As quickly as possible, as slowly as necessary!” Not many soundbites stay in the memory from the government’s Covid communications over the past two years, but this one by health minister Alain Berset (about leaving the first lockdown in April 2020) is a good one. At other times, public communication was sometimes a variation between difficult-to-interpret numbers, keep-calm-and-carry-on-ism, and regularly-updated posters (in all the colours of the rainbow) outlining whatever measures were in force at the time. But it worked! At least for a small majority of the population, according to a survey published todayExternal link by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

Around 60% of respondents – more or less the same as the amount that backed the official Covid strategy in public votes – said they were satisfied with the pandemic communication, researchers found. However: of these, only 35% were “completely satisfied”; 24% added the conspiratorial-sounding caveat that they suspected other factors to be behind global events. Among the outright dissatisfied, 24% were “factually” so (i.e. rationally unhappy), while 17% were “distrustfully” so – i.e. convinced the government deliberately put out false information and that the global elite run things in secret. This latter attitude was more prevalent among older, less-educated, and rural respondents.