British royals release photo of Prince George to mark eleventh birthday

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince George turned eleven on Monday, with Kensington Palace publishing a new photograph of him smiling and looking relaxed, dressed in a white shirt and dark blazer, to mark the occasion.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”, Kensington Palace said on X, alongside the black and white picture of the second in line to the throne, taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales.

George, grandson of King Charles, was last seen in public on July 14 when he accompanied his father, Prince William, to watch England play in the final of the European soccer championship in Berlin. The team lost to Spain.

It has been a difficult year for Britain’s royal family as both the Princess of Wales and the king are undergoing treatment for cancer, although both have been well enough to attend events over the last few weeks.

