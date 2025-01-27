Bureau Veritas, SGS End Talks for $33 Billion Combination

(Bloomberg) — Bureau Veritas SA and SGS SA terminated talks that had been aimed at creating a global leader in the product-testing sector, without providing a reason.

Bureau Veritas, which is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, and Geneva-based SGS said in separate statements Monday that their discussions have ended. The French company said in its statement that it continues to hold a “strong belief in the value of consolidation in the testing, inspection and certification sector.” The Swiss firm said it remains focused on its growth strategy.

SGS shares jumped more than 7% in early Zurich trading, while Bureau Veritas tumbled as much as 3.8% in Paris.

The companies earlier this month confirmed a Bloomberg New report on their discussions in a deal that would’ve created a European testing and certification champion with a combined market value of almost $33 billion.

The merger talks had come as consolidation intensifies in the industrial testing, inspection and certification sector that’s globally valued at more than $230 billion by MarketsandMarkets, and is growing amid increased regulations for environmental and other standards. The highly fragmented industry, that includes other players like Trojan Technologies Inc., Dekra Testing and Certification SA and Intertek Group Plc, doesn’t have a single player accounting for more than 5% of the total market.

The two companies were working on an all-stock transaction, according to people familiar with the situation, with the shareholders of SGS set to hold a majority in the combined entity and Bureau Veritas’s owners receiving some kind of premium.

SGS and Bureau Veritas had estimated that a deal could lead to an annual reduction in costs of more than €400 million ($418 million) at the combined entity, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies certify everything from cosmetics to food and toys and consumer electronics. They also ensure supply chains by inspecting goods during production and shipping and verify industrial emissions and sustainability claims.

