Christmas cards kept Swiss Post busy

December 31, 2009

Swiss seasonal letters and cards were sent in their millions in 2009, with post offices handling double the usual volume in the last two weeks of the year.

Around 20 million items were processed daily between mid December and the end of the month, on a level with previous years.

“The letter will not disappear, despite text messages, email and electronic chat forums,” Swiss Post said, adding that its sorting centres – the most high-tech in the world - had been operating at near full capacity during the festive season.



Swiss Post says it handled around 2.5 billion letters during the entire year.



