This content was published on March 19, 2018 12:42 PM Mar 19, 2018 - 12:42

The CHF200 note will be unveiled to the public on August 15 and join the new CHF50, CHF20 and CHF10 notes of the same series already in circulation

(Keystone)

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has announced that the latest addition to the new banknote series – the CHF200 note ($209) - will go into circulation on August 22.

The brown note’s key motif will be physical matter. It will “showcase Switzerland’s scientific expertise”, the SNB said a press release on Monday.

The banknote will be unveiled to the public on August 15. The new CHF50, CHF20 and CHF10 notes of the same series are already in circulation. The overall theme is “the many faces of Switzerland” and each note is based on a different concept: time, light, wind, language – and matter.

+ a look at the new CHF50 note

The series includes fifteen security features to prevent forgery, such as an opaque Swiss cross, a globe that changes colour depending on light conditions and a security strip.

To complete the series, the CHF100 and CHF1,000 notes will be released in 2019, the SNB said.



SDA-ATS/swissinfo.ch/ln

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.